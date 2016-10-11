England ratings: Hart to the rescue for disjointed Three Lions

Joe Hart: Would be a smart purchase for Liverpool

After Slovenia provide the first blemish on England’s qualifying record, TEAMtalk assesses the performances of Gareth Southgate’s men.

Joe Hart: Bailed out Eric Dier and Jordan Henderson and made an incredible, world-class stop shortly after the break. The Joe Hart of old made a vital re-appearance 8

Kyle Walker: Not able to bomb forward as much as he usually does with most of the game locked in a gritty midfield battle 5

Gary Cahill: Does not inspire you with confidence and was culpable for England’s incredibly nervy start. In the worst form of his career 4

John Stones: Also looked rattled at times but was largely composed on the ball and was the man that tried to kick-start England attacks 6

Danny Rose: Definitely the more adventurous of the two full-backs and ended up wasting what was arguably England’s best chance on the night 5.5

Eric Dier: Very lucky not to have gifted Slovenia an early lead and did a poor job of protecting the back four 5

Jordan Henderson: Given the captain’s armband but marked the occasion with a error-ridden display alongside the equally clumsy Dier 5

Dele Alli: Wasted a very promising counter attack with a weak pass towards Sturridge. Struggled to get into the game 5

Jesse Lingard: Likewise for Lingard. Largely anonymous up until he stung the palms of the Slovenian goalkeeper Oblak in the final 10 minutes 5

Theo Walcott: Struggled to make an impact against Malta and a similar story in Slovenia. His place on England’s right is under threat 5

Daniel Sturridge: Another frustrating display as he continues to try and blow away the rust from sitting on Liverpool’s defence. Sharp movement mixed with poor finishing 5.5

Substitutes:

Andros Townsend: A surprise first substitute but justified the decision with a lively cameo 6.5

Wayne Rooney: Came on in what should be his usual No.10 role and carved out a decent half-chance 6

Marcus Rashford Another late cameo but there was not enough time for him to get into what was a difficult match 5