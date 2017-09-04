England ratings: Liverpool new boy Ox struggles; Rashford atonement

We rate and slate the England players as Gareth Southgate’s men took a big step towards the 2018 World Cup with a 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley.

Joe Hart: Where was the Schmeichel-esque sprawl to prevent Slovakia’s goal? Little to do, but didn’t cover himself in glory… Routine parry second half to prevent the visitors re-taking the lead. Was also guilty of trying to overpass it out at the back when a hoof would have done… 5.5

Kyle Walker: Caught out of position for Slovakia’s goal, but produced an excellent recovering tackle at the end of the first period and got forward to good affect in the second half. 6.5

Gary Cahill: Didn’t shirk anything that faced him and was steady but unspectacular. A very Cahill type of performance! 6.5

Phil Jones: Not tested often, but when he did, did pretty well. Reading of the game is good, despite being guilty of the odd rash challenge. Is this the season we finally see him completely realise his potential…? 6.5

Ryan Bertrand: Solid enough when called upon in defence, but didn’t venture down the left flank as often as he may have liked. 6

Jordan Henderson: Spent the opening 30 minutes chasing shadows and looking woefully out of his depth, but improved as the match progressed. Started the move that led to England’s opener, but there will be plenty who still question his quality on the international arena. 6

Eric Dier: Quick thinking and a very tidy finish to score England’s equaliser. A relief as he’d struggled to impose himself on the game in the early exchanges. 6.5

Marcus Rashford: Doubly culpable as Slovakia netted early on after losing the ball and failing to track his man back, but never let it throw him off his stride. Continued to work hard to make amends and was rewarded with an excellent winner to justify his selection. (Replaced on 83.) Man of the match – 7.5

Dele Alli: Always a threat, and always getting himself in between that line of last midfielder and defender. Faded in the second half, however. Could, however, land himself in hot water for flashing the middle finger at an opponent. (Replaced on 90+3) 6.5

When someone talks bad about Rashford ? pic.twitter.com/mx5Ntgmrql — Aidan Walsh (@AidanMUFC_) September 4, 2017

pic.twitter.com/mx5Ntgmrql

— Aidan Walsh (@AidanMUFC_) September 4, 2017

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Questionable use of the ball at times, and looked too anxious to prove a point ahead of possible Liverpool debut this weekend. Took on too many shots when a pass often looked the better option. A poor performance and the biggest surprise was that it took so late for Southgate to replace him. (Replaced on 83.) 4.5

Harry Kane: Pulled the Slovakia defence with some driving runs and worked hard for the team. Few openings in front of goal though. 6

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling (on for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 83): A lively cameo, but sadly no end product. 6

Danny Welbeck (on for Rashford, 83): Didn’t make an impact. 5

Jake Livermore (on for Alli, 90+2): A token time-wasting substitution. Didn’t touch the ball. N/a

Coach

Gareth Southgate can take pride in his players gritting their teeth and coming from behind to win. His main aim would have been six points from the last two games and in that respect, he can’t be faulted.

Does, however, deserve credit for starting Rashford, but will need to monitor how Oxlade-Chamberlain fares at Liverpool before selecting him again. 6.5