We rate, but for once, cannot slate, the England players as Gareth Southgate’s side caused a stir with a sensational 3-2 win over Spain at the Estadio Benito Villa.

The Three Lions enjoyed a brilliant night as they proved their World Cup semi-final was no fluke with their best display yet under Southgate’s tenure.

Here, we give England’s players our ratings on a memorable night in Seville…

Jordan Pickford: Was having a good game but seriously blotted his copybook when almost gifting Spain a goal after getting the ball tangled under his feet. Did show his vision with a great clearance up field to help England to their second 6/10

Kieran Trippier: Supported the attack when he good, but Trippier’s best work was done in defence with some excellent covering tackles and blocks. Subbed. 7.5/10

Harry Maguire: Stood tall at the heart of the defence and always looked composed. Biggest compliment you can pay him is that he looks like an 80-cap veteran already. Booked. 7.5/10

Joe Gomez: Learning all the time and getting better all the time. Looks good enough to command this position for club and country for a number of years. 7/10

Ben Chilwell: Rarely looked flustered and can take a lot of confidence from what should, on paper, have been a really tricky night. Perhaps should have been tighter to Paco Alcacer for Spain’s goal but proved a really good outlet down the left. 7/10

Harry Winks: Certainly has the ability and this game, against like-for-like opponents, suited him down to the ground. Uber-talented and while he showed it in the first half, it was also nice to see his nastier, more aggressive side when the going got tough in the second half. You can’t help but thinking he needs to show that more often of that more often to truly be remembered as a great. Subbed. 6.5/10

Eric Dier: Needed to roll his sleeves up after the break and while his mobility can sometimes be called into question, his attitude and commitment can’t. Shielded the back four pretty well. Booked. 6.5/10

Ross Barkley: The opening 45 minutes were his best to date in an England shirt, but was forced deeper and deeper back in the second half. Used the ball well, however, and looks born again this season. Subbed. 7/10

Raheem Sterling: Those who doubted him over the summer will have to hang their heads in shame. Absolutely outstanding finishing in the first half and his running and movement had the Spaniards at sixes and sevens. Man of the match. 8.5/10

Harry Kane: Completely unselfish display and played a key role in all three England goals. A complete performance from a centre forward, with the only think lacking being one for himself. 8/10

Marcus Rashford: His best performance of the season for club or country and looking more like the player who first burst onto the scene three seasons ago. Took his goal superbly. 8/10

Subs

Kyle Walker (on for Barkley, 75): Worked hard to help England maintain their lead. Did little wrong. 6.5/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Tripper, 85): Not enough time to make an impact

Nathaniel Chalobah (on for Winks, 90): Not enough time to make an impact

Manager

Gareth Southgate can take a lot of pride from England’s performance and his brave selections and belief in youth is starting to reap its deserved rewards and, finally, some notable scalps.

Exciting to think what the Three Lions can achieve under his tenure given their very impressive performance in Seville. 9/10

