England ratings v Brazil: Liverpool star outstanding; skipper struggles
We rate and slate the England players after their second goalless draw in five days as they held the mighty Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday night.
ENGLAND
Joe Hart: Made some smart stops after a slightly nervy opening. More like his old self. 7.5
Kyle Walker: Not able to get forward as much as usual as England spent the majority of the game on the back foot. 6.5
Joe Gomez: Outstanding display by the young Liverpool defender. Made some telling interceptions and looks so comfortable at this level. 8
John Stones: Another assured display from the Man City man. Concentration levels improving all the time. 7.5
Harry Maguire: Another fine display by the Leicester stopper. Passed the ball well and looks so comfortable coming out from the back. 7.5
Ryan Bertrand: Had some struggles throughout and was eventually replaced by Young. Not quite at his best. 6.5
Eric Dier: Started the game fairly well but looked jaded in the second half and really struggled with Brazil’s midfield movement. 6
Jake Livermore: All-action display and not flustered by taking on more technically gifted opponents. 7
Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Struggled to make an early impact and shame he only last 35 minutes before coming off with an injury. 6
Marcus Rashford: Looked the most likely England player to score and showed flashes of brilliance. 7.5
Jamie Vardy: Put in a decent first-half showing, causing problems with his pace, but struggled to get a look in thereafter 6
Subs
Jesse Lingard (on for Loftus-Cheek, 35): Lively display from the Man Utd man. Looked to get on the ball and try and create. 7
Dominic Solanke (on for Vardy, 75): Had a great chance at the death but the keeper came out to block well. 6
Tammy Abraham (on for Rashford, 75): Couldn’t really get in the game but could have had a late goal with better movement in the box. 6
Ashley Young (on for Bertrand, 80): Made a terrific tackle to deny Willian just seconds after coming on and put on a great cross for Solanke’s chance. 7
Danny Rose (on for Livermore, 89): No chance to make an impact.