England ratings v Colombia: Penalty redemption for courageous Lions

We rate the England players following their roller-coaster penalty shootout win against Colombia as Gareth Southgate’s battlers reached the World Cup quarter-finals.

Harry Kane’s penalty looked to have given England the win until Yerry Mina’s stoppage-time header took the game into extra-time.

Thirty minutes additional play couldn’t separate the sides and the Three Lions progressed after a 4-3 penalty shootout triumph. Wow! Wow! WOW!!!

Here, we give the players a mark out of 10 as the Three Lions booked a last eight showdown with Sweden on Saturday.

Jordan Pickford: Safe hands when he needed it, and produced a spectacular save in added-on time at the end of the 90 and again in the shootout when it really mattered. 7.5/10

Kyle Walker: Did a lot of good work which went unnoticed, but gifted Colombia their best chance late on by being careless in possession. Otherwise did well. Subbed 112. 7

John Stones: Made some vital interceptions when he needed to and looked largely unruffled under pressure. 8

Harry Maguire: England’s best centre-half on the night; read the game superbly, played himself out of danger and was composed in possession. Looks in ‘danger’ of becoming the best centre-half at the tournament!! 8.5

Kieran Tripper: One of England’s best players on the night and delivered some great balls into the box. Should have done better with a free-kick in the first half. Scored his penalty with ease. 8

Jordan Henderson: Covered the ground and again proved himself instrumental to the way England play. Won’t ever grab the headlines, but those in the know can see his importance. Missed his penalty, after a fine save from Ospina but didn’t deserve it and can Booked. 7.5

Jesse Lingard: Good movement in and around the box but was well marshalled by Colombia’s centre-halves. Didn’t quite happen for him as it has in previous matches. Booked 6.5

Dele Alli: Didn’t quite get as much forward as he’d liked and often found himself pegged back as the game ebbed and flowed. Put in a shift, but little impact in the final third. Subbed on 80. 7

Ashley Young: Went close with an early free-kick and worked his socks off down the left flank. Another very impressive display. Subbed 101. 8

Raheem Sterling: Ran his heart out but occasionally struggled with his decision-making and could have used some of the situations he found himself in better. Subbed on 88. 6.5

Harry Kane: Played like a lion, running at the Colombia defence, and causing them constant problems. England’s star man and showed ice-cool veins to tuck home England’s penalty and again in the shootout. 8.5

Subs:

Eric Dier (on for Alli, 80): Brought on as England’s ‘Night Watchman’ but ended up playing for far longer than expected. Stepped up when it mattered and tucked home his penalty when the pressure was on! 6.5

Jamie Vardy (on for Sterling, 88): Worked hard, but was left isolated as England dropped deep. Picked up in the second period of extra time as England carried a threat again.

Danny Rose (on for Young, 101): Full of running and flashed a good shot wide in extra time

Marcus Rashford (on for Walker, 112): Brought on to breathe life in tiring legs and of course, take a penalty, which he duly converted.

Coach:

Gareth Southgate opted to recall Dele Alli at the expense of the unfortunate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while Raheem Sterling was prefered to Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy.

Set England up in their usual formation and after a cagey first half, deservedly went ahead through Kane’s penalty. Southgate truly earned his corn though with his tactical changes, and the timing of them – as well as his ability to rouse the players and keep their spirits up – when it truly mattered. Redemption for Southgate, who of course, missed in such heartbreaking circumstances in 1996. 9/10