England ratings v Czech Republic: Sterling, Kane and Sancho masterful

England beat the Czech Republic 5-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley, with Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick helping Gareth Southgate’s men along.

Sterling helped the Three Lions swat aside the Czech Republic as Gareth Southgate’s men made a dream start to their European Championship qualification campaign.

After reaching the World Cup semi-finals and the inaugural Nations League Finals during an unforgettable 2018, England kicked off their Euro 2020 journey at the ground where the trophy will be lifted in 478 days’ time.

Sterling netted three and won the first-half penalty converted by captain Harry Kane, with 18-year-old debutant Callum Hudson-Odoi getting away the shot that led Czech Republic defender Tomas Kalas to rather comically turn into his own goal as the match finished 5-0.

How did the Three Lions fare?

JORDAN PICKFORD: Never really tested as he kept the clean sheet he wanted to claim in honour of Gordon Banks. 6. (out of 10)

KYLE WALKER: Always a willing runner down the right and played a part in Sterling’s second goal of the night. 7.

MICHAEL KEANE: Chosen as the man to replaced the injured John Stones and did not put a foot wrong. 7.

HARRY MAGUIRE: Was an apparent target for the Czech defence but the Leicester man was largely untroubled. 7.

BEN CHILWELL: Seizing his chance to emerge as England’s first-choice left-back. 6.

ERIC DIER: Forced off after an early challenge left the Tottenham man with a foot injury. 5.

JORDAN HENDERSON: Kept things ticking over in the midfield and always reliable. 7.

DELE ALLI: Still appears to be working his way back to full fitness and that was not helped here after an early challenge left him limping. 6.

JADON SANCHO: Shone on his first competitive start, claiming an assist for Sterling’s first goal – should have grabbed one for himself in the second-half. 8.

RAHEEM STERLING: Another fine evening in an England shirt as he grabbed an international hat-trick and won the first-half penalty. 9.

HARRY KANE: Always deadly from 12 yards and converted yet another international spot-kick – also played in Sancho in the build-up to the opener. 8.

SUBSTITUTES

ROSS BARKLEY (for Dier, 16): Introduced earlier than expected due to Dier’s injury and showed some good touches. 6.

DECLAN RICE (for Alli, 63): Will have been glad to finally pull on the shirt after plenty of talk about his switch from the Republic of Ireland and his controversial old Instagram quotes. 6.

CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI (for Sterling, 70): Became the youngest player to make his England debut in a competitive game and his shot led to Kalas’ unfortunate own goal. 7.