England took on Spain in the opening game of their UEFA Nations League campaign at Wembley and we rate the players after the 2-1 defeat.

Marcus Rashford gave Gareth Southgate’s men the lead after a fine move before Spain swiftly equalised through Saul and then took the lead through Rodrigo’s near-post finish.

A nasty head injury to Shaw forced a lengthy stoppage and saw the Manchester United left-back stretchered off, with Jose Mourinho looking on from the stands.

Luis Enrique’s men took control before a spirited finish from the home side saw Rashford denied by De Gea and then Danny Welbeck have a goal wrongly ruled out for a foul on De Gea.

ENGLAND RATINGS

Jordan Pickford: Could do nothing about both of Spain’s goals and wasn’t really troubled much after that. 6.5

Joe Gomez: Solid enough return to the senior England side after missing the World Cup and was tested throughout by a lively Spain attack. 6.5

John Stones: Had his work cut out with Spain’s movement and was wrongly booked for a great saving tackle on Rodrigo . 6

Harry Maguire: Comfortable on the ball, despite Spain’s press, although he rarely ventured forward. Head a good chance wide from a corner. 6

Kieran Trippier: A couple of his trademark deliveries from out wide but not the same force as in the World Cup. 6.5

Luke Shaw: Great pass to set up Rashford’s goal but dived in for the equaliser and had to be subbed with a nasty looking head injury at the start of the second half. 6.5

Jordan Henderson: Neat and tidy but struggled to cope with the clever movement of Spain’s midfield and was replaced by Dier with 25 minutes remaining. 6

Jesse Lingard: Offered England some pace and movement but end product wasn’t always great. 6.5

Dele Alli: Hardly had a touch in the game and it was a surprise he lasted the 90 minutes. 5

Marcus Rashord: Took his goal well and forced De Gea into two smart stops as he proved to be England’s only major threat. 7.5

Harry Kane: Still not looking fully fit after his World Cup excursions and didn’t really have a sniff. 5.5

Substitutes

Danny Rose (for Shaw, 53): Got forward well as England pushed for the equaliser but his touch let him down at crucial times. Booked. 6

Eric Dier (for Henderson, 64): Looked rusty, as he has for Tottenham at the start of the season and failed to make an impact. 6

Danny Welbeck (for Rashford, 90): Had a goal wrongly ruled out at the death for a foul on De Gea but not on long enough to warrant a mark.