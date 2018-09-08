England ratings v Spain: Rashford shines; Spurs duo way off the pace

England TEAMtalk

England took on Spain in the opening game of their UEFA Nations League campaign at Wembley and we rate the players after the 2-1 defeat.

Marcus Rashford gave Gareth Southgate’s men the lead after a fine move before Spain swiftly equalised through Saul and then took the lead through Rodrigo’s near-post finish.

A nasty head injury to Shaw forced a lengthy stoppage and saw the Manchester United left-back stretchered off, with Jose Mourinho looking on from the stands.

Luis Enrique’s men took control before a spirited finish from the home side saw Rashford denied by De Gea and then Danny Welbeck have a goal wrongly ruled out for a foul on De Gea.

ENGLAND RATINGS

Jordan Pickford: Could do nothing about both of Spain’s goals and wasn’t really troubled much after that. 6.5

Joe Gomez: Solid enough return to the senior England side after missing the World Cup and was tested throughout by a lively Spain attack. 6.5

John Stones: Had his work cut out with Spain’s movement and was wrongly booked for a great saving tackle on Rodrigo . 6

Harry Maguire: Comfortable on the ball, despite Spain’s press, although he rarely ventured forward. Head a good chance wide from a corner. 6

Harry Maguire TEAMtalk

Kieran Trippier: A couple of his trademark deliveries from out wide but not the same force as in the World Cup. 6.5

Luke Shaw: Great pass to set up Rashford’s goal but dived in for the equaliser and had to be subbed with a nasty looking head injury at the start of the second half. 6.5

Jordan Henderson: Neat and tidy but struggled to cope with the clever movement of Spain’s midfield and was replaced by Dier with 25 minutes remaining. 6

Jesse Lingard: Offered England some pace and movement but end product wasn’t always great. 6.5

Dele Alli: Hardly had a touch in the game and it was a surprise he lasted the 90 minutes. 5

Marcus Rashord: Took his goal well and forced De Gea into two smart stops as he proved to be England’s only major threat. 7.5

Marcus Rashford TEAMtalk

Harry Kane: Still not looking fully fit after his World Cup excursions and didn’t really have a sniff. 5.5

 

Substitutes

Danny Rose (for Shaw, 53): Got forward well as England pushed for the equaliser but his touch let him down at crucial times. Booked. 6

Eric Dier (for Henderson, 64): Looked rusty, as he has for Tottenham at the start of the season and failed to make an impact. 6

Danny Welbeck (for Rashford, 90): Had a goal wrongly ruled out at the death for a foul on De Gea but not on long enough to warrant a mark.

 

Spain England

Related Articles