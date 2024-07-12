England have already determined what course of action to take regarding the tenure of Gareth Southgate irrespective of whether the Three Lions win in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

England qualified for their second successive European Championships final on Wednesday. The Three Lions came from a goal behind to sink the Netherlands in highly contentious circumstances.

A dubious penalty decision helped kickstart England’s comeback, with the awarding of the spot kick labelled an “absolute disgrace” from pundit Gary Neville.

Nonetheless, England remained the side on top throughout much of the contest and Ollie Watkins’ 90th minute winner teed up a tantalising date with Spain in Berlin in Sunday.

Prior to the tournament and also throughout, speculation Euro 2024 would be Southgate’s last competition as England manager had swirled.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as well as England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley and Graham Potter had all been floated as potential successors.

Southgate himself publicly suggested he could walk away if England weren’t successful in Germany. His current contract is due to expire in December.

But according to updates from both the Times and Telegraph, the English FA have already determined they want Southgate to be in charge for the 2026 World Cup, due to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The English hierarchy’s mind is already made up and talks with FA chief executive, Mark Bullingham, are due to take place once Euro 2024 concludes.

Crucially, the reports stressed England want Southgate to extend his contract regardless of whether England beat Spain on Sunday.

Two reasons England want Southgate to stay

Two reasons behind England’s stance were cited, with the first the claim the FA have already chalked up England’s campaign at Euro 2024 as a success.

Of course, beating Spain and lifting England’s first major honour since 1966 would be a historic achievement. But even if England suffer defeat, the FA believe reaching the final constitutes a job well done anyway.

Secondly, the fact Southgate has overcome arguably his first difficult spell as England manager mid-tournament was also referenced.

Southgate’s spell as England boss has been relatively smooth sailing thus far. However, the groundswell of opinion began to turn against the 53-year-old during the group stage and early knockout rounds.

England were criticised for their lack of attacking fluency, while Southgate came under the microscope for the team selections and timing of substitution.

The end result saw a handful of England fans hurl empty beer cups at Southgate in the aftermath of their 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

However, Southgate stuck to his guns and fast forward two weeks, England are in another major final.

Furthermore, his changes against the Netherlands all made significant impacts. Luke Shaw added balance when replacing Kieran Trippier on the left side, while Cole Palmer provided the final pass for Watkins’ winner.

England plan to conduct a full and thorough review into the tournament after its conclusion.

But per the reports, the FA’s mind is already made up and assuming Southgate is willing, a new contract that will extend the manager’s stay to cover the 2026 World Cup will be quickly negotiated.

