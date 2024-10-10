‘Are you taking this seriously?’ – Roy Keane, Ian Wright blast England performance

Roy Keane and Ian Wright have criticised England after they were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at home by Greece.

It was an emotional night for Greece as they paid tribute to team-mate George Baldock, following the former Sheffield United star’s untimely death at the age of 31 on Wednesday. The Greeks managed to put their emotions aside as they beat the England men’s national team for the first time.

Both sides got off to a lively start at Wembley as they went all-out attack. Jude Bellingham forced a save from Greece’s Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, while Cole Palmer sent a free-kick just over the bar.

Levi Colwill did brilliantly to prevent the visitors from taking the lead in just the 10th minute as he raced back to clear off the line after Jordan Pickford had given the ball away far out from his goal.

West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos then had a goal ruled out – the first of three disallowed goals for Greece – as his side caused England all sorts of problems.

Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon both missed good chances for England before the two teams went into the break level at 0-0.

Greece took the lead shortly after the restart as Vangelis Pavlidis showed great feet to get away from three England players before finishing into the bottom corner.

Interim manager Lee Carsley eventually gave up on his false nine experiment and brought on both Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke, though it was Jude Bellingham who – once again – scored late on to seemingly rescue England.

A Watkins pull-back came to Bellingham after being left by Palmer, and the Real Madrid ace rifled home. However, Greece incredibly snatched all three points in the Nations League clash as Pavlidis capitalised on an England scramble in the box to net a stoppage-time winner.

England reaction: ‘Massive’ Carsley risk fails

On ITV Sport’s coverage of the game, Arsenal hero Wright reacted to the defeat by saying: “He [Carsley] took a massive chance on a system that he’s played before at U21 [level], but what he’ll learn tonight is that at this level, with wily midfielders, a wily old coach who knows exactly where to press to win the ball back from England…

“And then England themselves, not being as fluent as they should be, [they] should have started the game with more urgency. Greece took full advantage.”

Keane ripped into England’s defending when analysing Greece’s first goal.

“This sumps up the England performance. You’ve got bodies back but no one actually doing their job properly,” the former Man Utd captain said.

“They’re thinking, ‘are you going to do it? Am I going to do it?

Three Lions ‘have to do the basics’

“How can this happen? Five or six England players around him, brilliant from the striker, lovely finish, but my goodness someone’s got to put a tackle in!

“If that happened in training you’d stop the session and say, ‘are you taking this seriously?'”

Keane added: “We talk about the words over the last few months, freedom and style and attacking players…

“But you still have to do the basics. I go back to it in terms of defending properly, and urgency, England didn’t seem to have urgency.

“Why do England have urgency when they’re 1-0 down?

“That was disappointing for England tonight. Their set-piece delivery, that was so poor.”