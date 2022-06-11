England failed to get their revenge on Italy for the Euro 2020 final defeat, drawing 0-0 with the Azzurri in their Nations League clash at Molineux.

Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling had good chances for Gareth Southgate’s men but they couldn’t score, making it two draws in a row for the Three Lions. It also takes England’s winless run to three matches following the defeat to Hungary and 1-1 draw with Germany.

Both managers selected less experienced international players to rest some of their biggest names. Southgate gave starts to Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori and James Ward-Prowse, while Roberto Mancini handed Federico Gatti his Italy debut.

Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi had a great chance to put the Azzurri in front just two minutes in. He was sent through on goal but could only direct his right-footed effort wide, when he really should have found the net.

Italy goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma was brave with his passing in the box but it threatened to cost his team in the fifth minute. Tammy Abraham stole the ball from a short pass but couldn’t capitalise as Manuel Locatelli did enough to put him off and the striker’s shot went wide.

A fantastic opportunity fell to Mount five minutes later. A sweeping move saw Raheem Sterling play Mount in and he shot first time, slamming the ball against the crossbar.

Aaron Ramsdale to the rescue for England

The match continued to entertain and Sandro Tonali almost put Italy in front with 25 minutes on the clock. Giovanni Di Lorenzo put a dangerous cross in and it found Tonali at the back post. He directed it towards goal but Ramsdale did brilliantly to make up ground and block with his legs.

The final chance of the first half fell to Matteo Pessina. The 25-year-old caused England problems by cutting inside and shooting on his left foot. After a slight deflection, Ramsdale had to react quickly to send it over for a corner.

Sterling had a big chance to put England ahead after the break. A Jack Grealish pass found Reece James out wide, and the Chelsea man took a good touch before quickly firing a cross into the penalty area. Sterling was there but it took him by surprise and he could only send it over the bar from just yards out.

Both managers then turned to their substitutes in an attempt to get the opener. Mancini brought on Wilfried Gnonto and Salvatore Esposito for Lorenzo Pellegrini and Locatelli.

Southgate, meanwhile, made a triple change. Harry Kane, Jarrod Bowen and Kalvin Phillips replaced Tammy Abraham, Mount and Declan Rice.

Kane looked lively but couldn’t muster any significant chances as Italy shut England out and both teams picked up a draw in the Nations League match.