England squad announcement: Who will be the standout players for Southgate’s side?

When the England squad for a summer tournament is announced, it usually deflates you rather than excites you.

That certainly is not the case this time, though, and the odds for Euro 2020 are looking pretty decent for the Three Lions this time around.

So who made the cut, and who are likely to be the key men when the tournament kicks off?

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom)

The England squad probably have two areas of genuine weakness, and their goalkeepers is the first and perhaps most alarming.

To be fair, Pickford has done it for England before, and we shouldn’t forget that. He was part of the team that went to the semi-finals of the World Cup and was a penalty shoot-out hero along the way.

The Everton man’s ability has never been in question, though – his consistency has.

What he does bring to the table is exceptional distribution, and with Nick Pope unavailable through injury it’s hard to see anything but injury displacing him from the starting line-up.

Key man: Jordan Pickford

If not him, then: Dean Henderson

Right backs

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Reece James (Chelsea) Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Yes, you did count those right. That is four right backs in England’s squad for the European Championships.

All is not quite as it seems, though. For starters, Kieran Tripper can provide cover at left-back too, and Kyle Walker could easily slot in at centre back should Gareth Southgate move to a back three.

The numbers do make it very tough to make any real predictions, though, especially since they all bring such different qualities. After all, England can boast the right back from the Premier League winners (Walker), the Champions League winners (James), and the LaLiga winners (Trippier).

Trippier may be the most reliable option. He is a very different player to the one that impressed for Tottenham, and you’d expect him to be after working with Diego Simeone, who is without quite the best defensive coach in the world.

Walker will be hard to displace, although James was brilliant in the Champions League final.

Key man: Kyle Walker

If not him, then: Kieran Trippier

Left backs

Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Luke Shaw: Back at Manchester United

The situation at left-back is a lot simpler, although the spot also looks up for grabs to a certain degree.

Chilwell would appear to be the go-to man, and he is coming in off the back of a fine season at Chelsea.

Shaw, though, has developed into a key player for Manchester United and there is probably now very little to choose between the two.

There are also two of England’s four right backs, Trippier and James, who could step in if needed.

Key man: Ben Chilwell

If not him, then: Luke Shaw

Centre backs

Conor Coady (Wolves), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Central defence is the second area of concern for this England squad, and it’s not helped by the injury concerns surrounding Maguire. The Manchester United man may be England’s best player in the position but might have to sit out the group stages.

That probably elevates John Stones into the key man position, and it’s something he should be ready to embrace.

While Maguire is out, it appears to be a choice between the steel of Coady and the natural balance of Mings.

It may mean a more central role for Kyle Walker, particularly against the weaker opposition.

Key man: John Stones

If not him, then: Anyone’s guess

Holding midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds).

England look well-stocked in terms of holding midfield players, although again there are injury concerns.

Jordan Henderson has more than established himself as a driving force for both club and country, and he will be a key figure in England’s team – if fit.

The Liverpool captain missed the end of the season with injury, so whether he will be close enough to his best at the Euros is very tough to judge right now.

That may mean greater responsibility for Declan Rice and more minutes for Phillips and Bellingham.

The latter, though, at just 17-years-old, may not be thrown in as much as his talent probably deserves.

Key man: Jordan Henderson

If not him, then: Declan Rice

Attacking midfielders

Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Phil Foden (Man City)

While England may be suspect in other areas, they almost have an embarrassment of riches in terms of creative attacking midfielders.

On paper, Phil Foden looks like the one player you’d back to make a serious impact, but that should be seen as a commentary on how good he is, not Mount or Grealish.

All three players have had genuine stand-out seasons, and it would be brilliant to see them all in the team, but that may not be realistic. One option could be to sacrifice a holding midfielder or a wide player too, but it’s a nice problem to have.

One thing that Grealish in particular has going for him is his ability to win free kicks, which should never be underestimated in tournament football.

Key man: Phil Foden

If not him, then: Jack Grealish

Attackers

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

On paper, it’s hard to not look at those four names and not get excited. There is an awful lot of talent and pace there.

That only tells part of the story, though. After all, the two players you’d most likely back to shine, Rashford and Sterling, are struggling for form right now.

However, both have done it before for club and country and neither are strangers to the pressures of expectation, so Gareth Southgate will surely stick with them for the Euros.

Sancho and Saka are much less proven, but both could be real wildcards. That said, their best use may be as impact players from the bench for now.

Key man: Raheem Sterling

If not him, then: Marcus Rashford

Strikers

Harry Kane (Tottenham), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Calvert-Lewin has had a fine season, but there is only one man England are relying on in this position, and that is Harry Kane.

We know it, Gareth Southgate knows it, every opposition manager knows it, Harry Kane knows it, and Calvert-Lewin knows it too.

It may be tough to judge exactly where Kane’s head is right now. He has made it clear he wants to leave Tottenham, but will that be a distraction or a motivation at the Euros?

Either way, he is England’s main man and that’s not changing any time soon, and if England are to do do their odds for Euro 2020 any justice, he will have a huge part to play.

Marcus Rashford will also offer another option in this position if required too, of course.

Key player: Harry Kane

If not him, then: Don’t even think about it