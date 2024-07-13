England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday and there have been rumours that all is not well behind the scenes, despite the team’s success.

TalkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil previously claimed that an unnamed England player had a text leaked earlier in the tournament, expressing his lack of enjoyment and pointing out ‘splits all over the place.’

There certainly was speculation that all was not well a couple of weeks ago when England were struggling to put together good performances.

But no one is complaining now that the Three Lions are on the cusp of immortality and in their second Euros final in as many competitions.

Now, England’s team barber, Sheldon Edwards, has assured fans that the atmosphere in the team camp is ‘electrifying’ ahead of the final this weekend.

“The energy and atmosphere that these guys have in competitions, whether it be the Euros or the World Cup, it is electrifying,” Edwards, otherwise known as HD Cutz, said on Reach’s Euro Thrash podcast, as cited by The Daily Star.

“Everyone is very settled and calm, just looking forward to the next game. I don’t see no nerves or anything. If they do have any nerves, they keep it very much to themselves.

“It is a very positive, family atmosphere. I have been to many camps, I have a lot of players, so I am travelling all over and the England camp is so organised.

“You have to give it up to England. The set-up is perfect for the players to stay relaxed and comfortable. Where England stays, it is always a bit remote from where other people can get to them. England has a great set-up.”

England camp ‘like a family’

Edwards acknowledges that while there is ‘big pressure’ on England’s players to get over the line on Sunday, their handling of it needs to be respected.

“Everybody is doing it together like a family,” he added.

“It’s almost like a recreational family atmosphere. You would think that they play club football together. It is nice and warm, there are lots of laughs, jokes and banter. There’s lots of funny guys in there giving jokes.

“When these guys come together, you can tell they look forward to representing their country and that is why it is so emotional for them right now. And I must say, deservedly so.

“Playing for England is not like playing for Jamaica where I am from, it is a big weight, a big pressure, but it’s a pressure they have to deal with. They have to take big pressure and you have to respect that.

“You can see from some of the snippets on social media when they are playing, poking each other on the pitch or whatever, that is not set up, that is real life footage of what takes place in there.”

