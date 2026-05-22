The England World Cup squad selected by Thomas Tuchel has been met with widespread criticism after numerous top stars were surprisingly left out, with one report claiming it could ‘all blow up in his face’ and cost the German his job.

Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold are some of the big names to have missed out on the squad. But arguably more frustrating is the fact in-form stars such as Lewis Hall, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Adam Wharton have not been selected.

Tuchel has sparked controversy with his decision to select the likes of Ivan Toney, Jordan Henderson, Dan Burn, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence and Noni Madueke.

Toney, for example, has scored 42 goals for Al-Ahli this season, but he is playing in Saudi Arabia – a far easier league. It is hard to judge his sharpness and fitness in comparison with the likes of Calvert-Lewin, Ollie Watkins and Danny Welbeck.

The decision to select Burn for England over other defenders such as Maguire, Hall and Luke Shaw is baffling, while Henderson getting into Tuchel’s midfield ranks ahead of Wharton shows he is putting squad harmony over actual depth.

Madueke over Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze over Gibbs-White? Two more ridiculous selections.

Maguire’s mother has said it is ‘disgraceful’ her son did not receive a call-up after enjoying a good season at Manchester United, while the Evening Standard report that Tuchel has ‘gambled’ massively with his squad.

The former Chelsea boss ‘must win the World Cup’ with England or risk getting sacked this summer, as it could ‘all blow up in his face’ if the Three Lions get eliminated early on.

The report explains how Tuchel did not call up Palmer or Foden as he wants specialist No 10s and does not want to play the pair in other positions, such as out wide.

However, The Sun brutally claim that the real reason they did not get selected is Tuchel is ‘no fan’ of their personalities.

Tuchel had ‘reservations’ about Palmer’s attitude and was similarly concerned that Foden might be a negative influence in the dressing room.

In order to ensure a close-knit group, Tuchel avoided Palmer and Foden and selected experienced heads such as Burn and Henderson.

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Palmer, Foden fail to make England squad

Despite The Sun’s claims, the omissions of Palmer and Foden are more likely down to their underwhelming form this season.

Palmer has struggled amid the turmoil at Chelsea this term, resulting in just 10 goals and three assists – way down on his previous numbers. The attacking midfielder has also suffered groin and hamstring injuries, which have not helped his cause.

Foden, meanwhile, has had a hugely frustrating campaign as he has fallen behind players such as Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order at Manchester City.

Foden is a brilliant player on his day but has been reduced to a bit-part role in recent months. The playmaker has also failed to live up to the hype for England, which Tuchel will have taken into account.