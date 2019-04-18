England star open to change of scenery as Man Utd ponder €100m bid

Jadon Sancho is still in touch with his former Manchester City teammates and would welcome a return to England, a report claims.

The England winger has been the topic of endless transfer speculation in recent months, thanks to his stellar displays in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund. But rather than a return to City, it seems like rivals Manchester United are more likely to make a move for him.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Sancho has been identified as a key target for United ahead of the summer transfer window, as they look to sign players who will help them bridge the gap with their cross-city rivals. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants game-changing players who can go straight into the starting lineup, and Sancho fits the bill.

Moreover, the interest appears to be mutual. The report claims that Sancho would love the opportunity to move back to Manchester, two years after leaving City.

However, Borussia Dortmund aren’t so keen on selling the 19-year-old, and reports in Germany suggest that even if they did make Sancho available, they would demand a fee of more than €100m. If that sum was to be met, Sancho would become the most expensive English player in history.