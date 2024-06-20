England star trolled for being ‘overrated’ as 104-cap Ireland international hits out at media waxing

James McClean, who won 104 caps for the Republic of Ireland, has labelled Declan Rice “overrated” and he thinks the way the English media speak about him is “completely over the top.”

Rice’s game has levelled up year on year each season he has played in the Premier League. He broke through with 26 Premier League games for West Ham in the 2017/18 campaign, and will soon pass 250 games in the competition.

He’ll do so playing for Arsenal, after making a £105million move to the Emirates in 2023, following the Hammers’ European triumph in the Europa Conference League, which the midfielder captained them to.

The price tag the Gunners were willing to pay shows just how much of an impact they felt Rice could have.

And he followed that up with his best-ever season in terms of goals (seven) and assists (nine) in the Premier League, helping Arsenal to second in the table, just two points fewer than champions Manchester City.

Amid his good returns for the north London outfit, Rice has remained a mainstay of the England side.

He’s now racked up 53 caps, and has not missed a competitive match for the Three Lions since before the 2022 World Cup, where he played every minute in all but one game.

Rice underwhelmed in the latest Euro 2024 game, where he and his England colleagues struggled to contend with Denmark during a 1-1 draw.

Rice labelled ‘overrated’ by Ireland man

While he’s usually impressed at club and international level over the past few years, not everybody is convinced his quality is quite as reported.

Indeed, 104-cap Ireland man McClean believes Rice is overhyped by the media, and he’s not quite the world-beating footballer he’s made out to be.

“I think Declan Rice is overrated,” McClean said on RTE Sport.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s a very good footballer, but the way the English media wax lyrical about him is completely over the top.”

Rice doesn’t ‘dictate games’

McClean does not believe the Arsenal man is on the same level as some of the game’s great midfielders.

“For me, he’s not world class. To me world class is someone who gets in every side in the world. I don’t think he does that. I don’t think he gets in the Man City side ahead of Rodri,” he said.

“To me Toni Kroos is world class, He dictates the game, Rodri dictates the game, I don’t think Declan Rice does that.

“Someone who gets it on the half turn, plays passes forward. He’s very good at what he does.”

