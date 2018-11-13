England suffer Kieran Trippier blow as Spurs star is hit by injury

Kieran Trippier will miss England’s matches against United States and Croatia after the Tottenham defender was ruled out through by injury.

The Football Association announced Trippier’s withdrawal on Tuesday, following assessment of the full-back’s groin injury at St George’s Park.

The 28-year-old joins Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck (broken ankle) in withdrawing from Gareth Southgate’s initial 28-man squad.

Trippier was injured in Spurs’ Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

He has 16 caps, scoring his only goal in the World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia.

“He’ll return to his club to continue rehabilitation,” the FA said.

Trippier has established himself as a first-choice defender in Southgate’s England team since making his debut against France in June 2017.

The former Burnley man has made nine competitive appearances for his country which includes six of England’s seven World Cup games at Russia 2018 as Southgate’s men finished fourth.

Trippier was also in the team which earned a memorable 3-2 Nations League victory over Spain in Seville last month.

England face USA in the Wayne Rooney Foundation International on Thursday at Wembley, with Croatia visiting on Sunday in the Nations League.

