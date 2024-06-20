Gareth Southgate has decided to stand by both Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden of Manchester City after the England side to face Denmark in Euro 2024 was leaked – though the Three Lions coach has hit back at criticism of his tactics from Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

The Three Lions are looking to end 58 years of hurt in Germany by finally going all the way in a major tournament again and after a number of recent near misses. But while England remain one of the favourites to win the European Championships, their opening match against Serbia on Sunday tended to pose more questions than answers.

While England started brightly in Gelsenkirchen, scoring through a stooping header from Jude Bellingham after 13 minutes, they eventually allowed their opponents to seize control back in the game and were grateful to a good save from Jordan Pickford to keep out a snap-shot from Dusan Vlahovic.

With Serbia substitute and former Southampton man, Dusan Tadic, pulling the strings, former England defender Rio Ferdinand pulled Southgate up for not involving two players during the second half, whom he felt could have helped the national side retain control of the ball better.

However, it was the ineffectiveness of Liverpool man Alexander-Arnold and the inability to make an impression on the game of Player of the Year Foden that really divided opinion.

Indeed, former Arsenal and England winger Theo Walcott claims Foden could find his position in the side under threat ahead of their next group game against Denmark in Frankfurt, calling on Southgate to pick a fearless star ahead of him instead.

“I like Anthony Gordon. I’ve seen him up and personal,” Walcott said of his former Everton teammate.

England team news v Denmark leaked

“I like the fact that he likes to go on the outside, not that standard, sort of inverted winger,” Walcott continued.

“He likes to challenge defenders, keep them guessing and I feel like you’re going to need something different, and that’s why he’s there. He’s there to provide something different for that squad.

“So, if I was going to change things, I’ll probably put him in. I think there’s a lot of debate about Phil Foden at this moment in time, who’s best to play in those positions.

“Obviously, Bellingham for me is a stand out player which then means you lose a lot of Foden’s qualities, so I would probably like to see Anthony Gordon if I’m being brutally honest.

“He’s so exciting, he’s fresh and he’s fearless and I think you need that at international level.”

Despite those calls, Sky Sports has revealed that Southgate plans to go with an unchanged line-up for the game at Deutsche Bank Park.

That will mean Pickford starting in goal, with a back four of Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi, John Stones and Kieran Trippier. The latter gets the nod after Luke Shaw failed to prove his fitness.

In midfield, it will be Rice alongside Alexander-Arnold with Bellingham as the No 10, while the four attacking positions will stay the same with Foden on the left wing, the brilliant Bukayo Saka on the right and Harry Kane through the middle.

Southgate responds to Ten Hag criticism

If England are to win the European Championships, they made need to use their full attacking arsenal on the opposition, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Gordon and Chelsea’s exceptional talent Cole Palmer all waiting in the wings, with Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins are other options off the bench.

However, they showed against Serbia that they are happy to take their foot off the gas once they have taken the lead, rather than build on it.

That approach caught them cold in the Euro 2020 final agaist Italy at Wembley – and Manchester United boss Ten Hag has called on Southgate and England to be braver in an apparent criticism of his tactics.

“It’s the vision of the manager [Southgate].

“England will take a 1-0 lead, then he decides to start gambling with making his team compact and relying on moments for the remaining minutes of the game.”

Southgate, however, has already offered his response to the Dutchman, insisting he is shutting out all the noise to focus on the matter in hand.

“During the course of a tournament there’s obviously millions of opinions in different directions and so whilst I’m not reading a thing, or listening to a thing, you become aware of these things because they get sent to you,” he said.

He added: “There was a moment where we weren’t in as much control of the game on Sunday as we would’ve liked, and we felt that was a good moment for Conor Gallagher to come into the game. He did the job.

The England boss also praised the contributions of Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bowen when they came on, noting that Bowen nearly made it 2-0 with a cross. Southgate concluded: “I accept everyone’s going to have different views and I’m really calm about that.”