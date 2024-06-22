A recently departed Premier League manager is now free to take up his next job and amid mounting pressure on Gareth Southgate, England have been tipped to make a stunning change after Euro 2024 concludes.

Southgate has consistently split opinion during his tenure as England boss, though his backers had very little room for manoeuvre following England’s dire 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday.

England have not shaken the habit of dropping deep and inviting pressure after scoring the first goal.

The pressure quickly told against the Danes when Morten Hjulmand rifled home the equaliser and in truth, England were fortunate to escape with a point when the final whistle blew.

Playing right-back Kieran Trippier at left-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold out of position and two wingers who have little intention of darting into the space Harry Kane vacates when dropping deep are all mistakes Southgate has made so far in Germany.

The 53-year-old’s cautious approach is also a bugbear of many England fans, especially given the vast bulk of England’s best players are attackers or at the very least forward-thinking players such as Alexander-Arnold.

Southgate’s current England contract is due to expire at the end of 2024. In the event England were to win Euro 2024 or perhaps finish as runners-up, Southgate would expect to be handed an extension.

However, failure to make a serious dent in the tournament would leave Southgate vulnerable in the immediate aftermath of the competition.

Indeed, there would be little sense retaining the manager for another six months if the FA don’t intend for Southgate to be in the dugout for the 2026 World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino backed to replace Gareth Southgate

According to a fresh update from the Sun, recently departed Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino, is a serious contender to take the reins if Southgate is ousted.

They stated Pochettino and Chelsea have finalised the Argentine’s severance package following his sacking on May 21. Pochettino has netted £10m from the Blues and is now free to take his next job in England.

The Sun state Pochettino’s experience in England as well as his excellent track record with developing young players makes him a ‘leading contender’ to succeed Southgate.

Pochettino worked wonders at Southampton and Tottenham before joining Chelsea following an 18-month stint with PSG.

The Blues endured a difficult campaign under Pochettino, though that was not all that unexpected given the mass upheaval to his playing squad.

READ MORE: EIGHT top England players firmly in the shop window at Euro 2024

Chelsea finally found their groove as the season drew to a close, winning their last five Premier League matches to secure a sixth-placed finish.

However, Chelsea elected to go in a different direction when firing Pochettino in late May and replacing the Argentine with Enzo Maresca.

That’s left Pochettino searching for a new job and while in the dugout at Soccer Aid earlier in June, the 52-year-old confirmed he’s open to taking another job in England.

But with a lack of vacancies at top six sides, it could be the national team where Pochettino turns his hand to next.

Pochettino to England good news for two stars

Such a move would no doubt be greeted warmly by two England stars in particular – Cole Palmer and Harry Kane.

Kane rose to prominence and established himself as a world class striker during Pochettino’s impressive stint with Tottenham.

Palmer, meanwhile, produced a breath-taking season under Pochettino last term that resulted in being named Chelsea Player of the Year and PFA Fans’ Player of the Year.

Unfortunately for Palmer, Southgate has not seen fit to feature the classy attacker for even a single minute at Euro 2024 so far.

Under Pochettino, Palmer may well expect to not only feature more regularly for England, but to also become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

DON’T MISS: Gary Lineker hails Liverpool, Chelsea target as ‘brilliant’ at Euro 2024 as Ian Wright destroys Southgate claims