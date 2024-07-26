England manager: FA told to ‘move heaven and earth’ for Liverpool legend in ‘revolutionary’ move

England have been told to move heaven and earth for Jurgen Klopp

Former agent Jon Smith has told the FA that they should “move heaven and earth” to appoint a Liverpool legend to take over from Gareth Southgate.

Southgate turned around the England side from mediocrity to being one of the best international sides in the world. He reached at least the semi-final stage in three major tournaments during his tenure.

England were World Cup semi-finalists in 2018, and Euro finalists in both the 2020 and 2024 tournaments.

After becoming the first nation ever to fall short at the final hurdle in the European competition in successive campaigns, Southgate called his England career a day, eight years after he first took up the post.

The FA have a task on their hands in recruiting somebody who can have the same consistent effect.

A number of English managers have been mentioned, such as Frank Lampard, Eddie Howe and Graham Potter.

But the Three Lions could potentially be taken forward by an elite boss, with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp also being bounced around.

Former agent, Smith, feels one of those men would be the best option to take the England reins.

FA told to move heaven and earth for Klopp

“My choice to replace Southgate would be Klopp, absolutely. He’s out of a job – not that he needs one – but my only concern is that it’s a bit too soon and he probably needs a year out to spend some time with his family,” Smith told Caught Offside.

“England are in a pretty decent place, but they need excitement.

“Gareth obviously did a good job over the years tactically, but we need a manager that brings high energy, younger, more evolved tactics, and somebody like Klopp would be phenomenal. I’d move heaven and earth to get him.

“Maybe there could be an interim coach before him and that would be revolutionary.”

Indeed, the hire of Klopp, who won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool, would be a huge one, if England could lure him into the role.

However, there is the chance that he rejects the initial approach given he wants a break from the game after a nine-year spell at Liverpool, so an interim coach coming in before he’s approached again could be the best course of action.

English manager most likely appointment

In any case, Smith feels an English manager is the most likely to be given the job.

“I think the FA will actually end up going for a [Graham] Potter or an Eddie Howe, because it’s an easy and a justifiable appointment.”

Harry Redknapp feels Howe would find the offer to manage the Three Lions “hard to refuse”, despite the fact he is currently the boss of Newcastle, so it will be interesting to see what happens if he is offered the job.

