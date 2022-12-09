England v France Predictions: Winner comes in extra-time; how to stop Mbappe; World Cup final line-up verdict

It’s World Cup quarter-finals time and singer Maddox Jones has made his big prediction for England’s clash with France, along with answering some questions on the game in our latest TEAMtalk World Cup Predictions.

Gareth Southgate’s men face a formidable French side on Saturday evening looking to make it to their third successive semi-final of a major tournament, after reaching the last four in Russia in 2018 and eventually the final of Euro 2020.

England are unbeaten in the tournament so far, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two in their four games.

As for the French, they have looked hugely impressive, only losing to Tunisia when they fielded a weaker team after group qualification had been secured.

The winner will face a semi-final clash against surprise package Morocco or Portugal next week.

Singer Maddox Jones has taken our Predictions challenge and you can check out his latest track We’re All Here Together (Go England!) right here.

Match Prediction: England 2 France 1

Questions:

TEAMtalk: How do you think the game will be settled and why?

Maddox Jones: They are such well-matched teams that it could probably go the full 120 minutes. There’s not much difference between the two teams in attacking threat but England are better defensively.

TEAMtalk: How should England go about stopping Kylian Mbappe?

Maddox Jones: By having Kyle Walker man-mark him. Kyle is the only one with enough pace to stay with him.

TEAMtalk: Aside from Mbappe, which French players are the biggest threats to England and why?

Maddox Jones: Olivier Giroud because he is so experienced and a natural goal scorer.

TEAMtalk: Ahead of the quarter-finals, which teams are you backing to contest the final?

Maddox Jones: England v Brazil

TEAMtalk: Finally, what’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Maddox Jones: I am currently in Hull as part of my schools tour. Earlier this year I released my debut solo album so I’ve been touring that and also working on new material.

I’m also writing with Janet Devlin for her new album and that’s really exciting. Expect new music from me in the new year as well.

