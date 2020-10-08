Calvert-Lewin scores on debut as England cruise to victory over Wales

England claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Wales in a friendly in which several players showed Gareth Southgate what they can do at international level.

Southgate fielded a fairly experimental side for the friendly, giving Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bukayo Saka their first caps.

Jack Grealish started for the first time in an England shirt, and Conor Coady and Kalvin Phillips played at Wembley for the first time. Kieran Trippier captained the side.

Calvert-Lewin’s debut started in positive fashion when he put England in front after 26 minutes. After Jack Grealish showed confidence on the ball and put in a good cross, the in-form Everton striker headed home his first senior international goal.

There was not much action in the rest of the half, with England keeper Nick Pope thwarting Kieffer Moore in one of the more memorable moments.

Moore came off worse in the collision, and had to go off a few minutes later. Liverpool youngster Neco Williams replaced him as Wales switched their tactics.

Coady kickstarts second half with rare goal

England doubled their lead eight minutes into the second half when Coady got on the end of Trippier’s cross from a free kick. The Wolves defender sent the ball into the back of the net after evading his markers.

Southgate made a triple substitution shortly after the goal. Calvert-Lewin, Trippier and Joe Gomez departed, with Mason Mount, debutant Reece James and Tyrone Mings replacing them.

Coady’s memorable day continued as he inherited the captain’s armband from Trippier for the remainder of the match.

He had spoken in the buildup to the game of how much he was relishing his first appearance at Wembley, and getting to don the armband after scoring will have made it even more special.

England soon added a third in spectacular fashion. Danny Ings sent the ball past Wayne Hennessey with an improvised overhead kick.

With a healthy lead built up, Southgate took the opportunity to bring some different players into the action. Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse and Harvey Barnes all came on – the latter making his senior international debut – in place of Saka, Grealish and Harry Winks.

The pace of the game had slowed by that point, and there was no change to the scoreline before the full-time whistle.