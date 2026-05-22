England boss Thomas Tuchel has picked Djed Spence ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly for his World Cup squad

The final major selection call in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup came down to Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence, with TEAMtalk sources confirming the versatile full-back ultimately secured one of the final places on the plane to North America after late fitness concerns were resolved.

TEAMtalk understands Spence’s inclusion was far from guaranteed earlier this week following the injury he sustained during Tottenham Hotspur’s clash against Chelsea.

The 24-year-old suffered a broken jaw in that fixture, and there were immediate fears internally within the England camp that the defender would be unable to recover in time for the tournament.

Sources have revealed that Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly was initially set to be handed what was effectively viewed as the final available spot in Tuchel’s 26-man squad while doubts lingered over Spence’s condition.

However, after undergoing further medical checks and receiving positive assurances regarding both his recovery timeline and ability to safely participate in the tournament, Spence was ultimately declared “good to go” by England’s medical staff.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the decision proved decisive in Tuchel finalising his squad.

Spence’s inclusion is viewed as a significant show of faith from Tuchel, particularly given the number of established full-back names overlooked for the tournament.

TEAMtalk understands Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw and Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall have all missed out despite being seriously considered during the selection process.

Tuchel and his staff are believed to have been hugely impressed by Spence’s athleticism, defensive recovery ability and tactical flexibility throughout the season.

The Tottenham defender’s resurgence over the past year has been one of the more impressive stories among England-qualified players, and sources indicate his ability to operate aggressively on either flank made him an increasingly attractive option within Tuchel’s system.

TEAMtalk were able to reveal the vast majority of Tuchel’s squad decisions earlier this week, including several headline omissions…

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Among the biggest casualties are Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Adam Wharton, all of whom had previously featured prominently under Tuchel during the qualification process and recent international windows.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Jarrod Bowen have also missed out despite strong domestic campaigns, while veteran Jordan Henderson has retained Tuchel’s trust and remains part of the final squad.

The expected England squad is understood to be:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, James Trafford, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Reece James, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento, Nico O’Reilly, Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, John Stones, Marc Guehi.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze.

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Harry Kane.

TEAMtalk understands Tuchel’s final discussions with his staff stretched late into the week, but Spence’s recovery ultimately removed one of the final major uncertainties surrounding England’s squad ahead of the World Cup finals.

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