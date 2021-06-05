England’s future is bright for Euro 2020 and beyond

The Three Lions have been dropped into a group with Scotland – the Auld Enemy – Croatia, and the Czech Republic – and Gareth Southgate’s team are hot favourites in the betting to progress to the knockout stages as group winners.

Should they make it that far, England will have a home advantage in the latter stages. Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley Arena in London before a huge crowd as restrictions on mass outdoor gatherings in the UK continue to ease.

The Euro 2020 final will also be played at Wembley in July, and England fans will hope to see their team there.

England are the bookies favourite

With a squad littered with talent, the traders expect a strong campaign from England. They have never won the European Championships previously, but many believe they’ll never have a better chance to do it.

Having coasted through qualifying and kept their important players injury-free during spring, it is little surprise to learn the current betting favours England. Household name Ladbrokes have placed the Euro winning chances of England at 9/2. That’s sure to attract attention during the build-up.

They are joined at the head of the market by France, who can also be backed at odds of 9/2. Belgium completes the top three and is 11/2 third favourites to win Euro 2020.

Sticking with the betting and the man expected to set the competition alight this summer is Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane.

The Londoner is 11/2 betting favourite to win the top goalscorer award at Euro 2020. He’s ahead of Romelu Lukaku at 7/1 and the 8/1 of Kylian Mbappe.

There are many more ways to bet on England this summer, and you don’t have to select them to lift the Euro 2020 title to land a generous pay-out. Back England to make the final or in any of their games that will be shown live on terrestrial TV.

There are over 100 pre-match markets available on England’s group games before kick-off, with many kept live throughout the 90 minutes thanks to in-play betting.

Southgate happy to place his trust in youth

It goes without saying that fans will judge manager Southgate on how the team performs this summer, and they’ll want to see the team end their wait for a Euro title.

Winning Euro 2020 is certainly possible for England, but even if they were to blow out in the early rounds, it wouldn’t take away from the fact the national team has an exciting future.

Southgate showed that he isn’t afraid to give youth a chance to shine at the World Cup in Brazil. As the old saying in football goes, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough, and England’s latest crop of talent is certainly good enough.

Journalists will be hesitant to use the term ‘Golden Generation’. It’s a tag that has been attached to past England teams and has proven to be a curse.

Those with an eye on the bigger picture and the long-term health of English football know their team is already winning. Southgate has named a long list of talented players who are under 25 years old but already have big-game experience playing in major competitions for their clubs.

They are approaching their best, pushing each other on to achieve great things and, most exciting of all, they still haven’t peaked. That could come at the World Cup in 2022.

Below are some of the players who can make an impact this summer as well as at the next World Cup when edging towards their prime.

Aaron Ramsdale (23), Trend Alexander-Arnold (22), Reece James (21), Ben White (23), Joe Gomez (24), James Justin (23), Declan Rice (22), Mason Mount (22), Jadon Sancho (21), Marcus Rashford (23) and Mason Greenwood (19),

An inflated squad gave the gaffer the luxury of calling up a few more of his prospects than he had originally planned. But the boss still has work to do. The larger pool has been named, but it must now be trimmed, and that selection made room for some clear cuts. Which of the young players above will make it through?