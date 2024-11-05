Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United and other big European clubs being linked to Vinicius Junior are “not even realistic” amid links to the Saudi Pro League, who “were prepared to do crazy things”.

As one of the best players in world football, links between huge clubs and Vinicius are rife at the moment. That he finished second in the Ballon d’Or in 2024 highlights his qualities as a player.

Of late, he has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, in England, as well as some big Saudi sides.

Transfer insider Romano has revealed that the likelihood of any European side going after him is unlikely at the moment.

“In recent days I received from some of you many messages like ‘Fabrizio, is it true that he’s going to Saudi, is it true that he’s being linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG?” he said on YouTube.

“Guys, that clubs around the world can appreciate Vinicius is absolutely normal. He’s a fantastic, insane player. So it’s absolutely normal, but I can guarantee that as of today, links of Vinicius to Chelsea, to PSG, to Manchester United, are absolutely not even realistic. So there is nothing ongoing between Vinicius and any European club.”

Romano failed to outright deny that a Saudi Pro League side could go after the Real Madrid superstar, explaining that they were previously “prepared to do crazy things” for him.

He did state that “Real Madrid have not received anything else” but did not say that it wouldn’t happen.

Huge Vinicius Jr bid incoming

That means that there is a chance reports of a huge bid from Al-Hilal are possible, it has just not yet been made.

Indeed, it was recently reported that the Saudi side are preparing a ‘monumental’ €300million (£252m/$327m) bid for Vinicius, with Neymar potentially departing the club in the summer.

That would surpass the most expensive transfer in history, when Neymar went to PSG in 2017.

Given the crazy things the Saudi Pro League were willing to do to get Vinicius previously, it would not be a surprise if that sort of bid was indeed made for the Real Madrid superstar.

A previous report stated Vinicius had a contract offer of €1billion (£838.5m) over five years on the table from Saudi Arabia, which seems not to be the case given Romano’s insight.

Real Madrid round-up: Huge inbound coming

A huge inbound transfer seems to be on the way for Real. Indeed, a report has suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to leave Liverpool for the La Liga giants.

Real’s long-term interest in Erling Haaland remains, but with that ongoing, Manchester City will reportedly look to Real for attacking reinforcements, with a bid for Rodrygo coming.

Real could also see Aurelien Tchouameni leave, as they are willing to package him in a deal to get Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez through the door.

Endrick could also head out the door in January, but only on a loan deal, with Carlo Ancelotti reportedly prepared to let him go, with Tottenham and Juventus looking at his short-term signing.

It’s believed Real want him to play at a high level and get regular first-team football.

