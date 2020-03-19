Manchester United have learnt that Lazio will demand a huge fee for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer after it was reported the Red Devils were back on his trail as a successor to Paul Pogba.

Reports on Thursday claimed the Red Devils had finally decided to cash-in on the troublesome 27-year-old World Cup winner and had, as a result, dramatically slashed their asking price for the midfielder.

United are expected to spend big this summer with a number of new players in their sights and a report on Thursday claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been promised significant backing by the Glazer family after he submitted a five-man transfer wish-list to club chiefs.

And should Pogba leave, United will likely be seeking a replacement in the middle of the park, with reports in the Italian press once again claiming the club have been sniffing round classy Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

United’s interest in the player charts back to almost two years to the Jose Mourinho era, with Solskjaer also seemingly keen on the Serbian having been linked with him over the summer.

However, Milinkovic-Savic was adamant at the time he was going nowhere.

“The Premier League transfer window is shut, so the Manchester United story is finished,” he told Serbian outlet Espreso.

“I wasn’t irritated by everything that was written in the papers, because my mind was concentrated on preparing for the new season in the best possible way.

“I am where I am and I want for nothing at Lazio. I don’t think much about the transfer market.

“All sorts of things were written about me, but I know where my mind is and who I have a contract with.”

Since then, the player has arguably enjoyed his finest season to date, steering Lazio into serious Serie A title contention where they stood just a point behind eight-times defending champions Juventus before the season was abruptly halted.

On a personal level, Milinkovic-Savic has five goals and seven assists to his name in 31 appearances, with his performances earning him huge plaudits for the way he has managed to dominate the midfield area.

And it is those displays that, according to Tuttosport, have seen Milinkovic-Savic linked with summer moves to Manchester United once again, with PSG and Real Madrid also suggested as having resurrected their interest also.

And according to the Italian paper, it is that interest that has forced Lazio to place a €120m price on the midfielder’s head with president Claudio Lotito informing his suitors they won’t listen to anything less for the player.

Furthermore, Tuttosport suggests that Lotito could yet ramp up Milinkovic-Savic’s asking price even higher were the club to trump Juve and win the Scudetto this season.

Meanwhile, a report has indicated how United can have an edge over their rivals in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.