Enzo Fernandez agent responds to shock Chelsea exit talk as star sends own message after FA Cup wonderstrike

The agent of Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has responded to talk that his client is looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge on the same evening as the midfielder scored a stunning FA Cup goal in a replay win at Aston Villa.

Despite playing an integral role for Mauricio Pochettino this season, Fernandez has pleased plenty of criticism for his underwhelming performances alongside fellow big-money signing Moises Caicedo.

The Argentina midfielder moved to Stamford Bridge in a £106.8m deal from Benfica in January 2023 but there is already talk that he could move on.

Indeed, according to Football Transfers, Fernandez’s agents have ‘begun talks with various clubs’ to explore potential opportunities for the talented midfielder.

However, the player’s agent, Uriel Perez, has hit out at the reports regarding Fernandez’s future at Chelsea and is adamant his client will not be leaving the club any time soon.

Speaking to AS, Perez said: “The player has no intention of leaving.

“The Chelsea hierarchy were very clear with this project. It’s a plan that was always going to be difficult at the beginning because new and young players were going to arrive.

“But when the pieces of the team all fit together, Chelsea are going to move forward.

“Enzo’s desire is to be on the team and win trophies. We have not met with any clubs or even tried to talk to any clubs, that’s not true.

“We know what the player’s desire is. Obviously he would like Chelsea to be in a better position [in the league] but that will be achieved with hard work.”

Fernandez sends his own message at Villa Park

Fernandez appeared to send a message of his own on Wednesday evening as he scored with a stunning free-kick in a sensational Chelsea performance at Villa, taking off his shirt and pointing to his name on the back and pointing to the ground as if to say he is going nowhere.

ENZO FERNANDEZ THAT IS OUT OF THIS 🌍 The @ChelseaFC midfielder hits a sublime free-kick into the top bins 🤤#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/wBG78QVXe8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 7, 2024

Pochettino’s men won the FA Cup fourth-round replay 3-1 at Villa Park in what was a light and day performance compared to the weekend home loss to Wolves.

Nicolas Jackson also bagged two goals as Pochettino stirred up a little controversy by dropping veteran defender Thiago Silva, a move that paid dividends as young centre-back duo Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi both excelled in a superb performance from the visitors.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Crystal Palace on the Monday Night Football, with Pochettino looking for a repeat display to turn the club’s Premier League campaign around.

