Real Madrid have finally figured out a way to offload Aurelien Tchouameni, with a report claiming that the defending Spanish and European champions are keen on using him to bring a Chelsea midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu, as Liverpool now face a huge problem in their pursuit of the Frenchman.

Tchouameni has not had the best of times since his move to Madrid from AS Monaco in the summer of 2022. After beating Liverpool to the signing of the France international midfielder, Los Blancos expected him to become a superstar, but the 24-year-old’s performances have often been underwhelming.

While Tchouameni won LaLiga and the Champions League with Madrid in 2023-24, he is not guaranteed a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield when everyone is fit and available.

The midfielder has been a regular in defence for Los Blancos this season, but that is only because of the injury issues Madrid have had in that department.

There have been reports in the Spanish press that Madrid president Florentino Perez is not happy with Tchouameni and wants to get rid of him.

A new report in D Sports has claimed that Los Blancos have a plan on how to offload Tchouameni in the January transfer window and replace him at the same time.

Madrid, who are aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League again this season, have identified Cheslea midfielder Enzo Fernandez as a potential target.

Los Blancos reportedly plan to go all out for Fernandez in the January transfer window and are ready to send Tchouameni to Stamford Bridge in a direct player-swap deal to bring the £106.8m midfielder to the Bernabeu.

D Sports has reported that Madrid do not plan to include any money or any other clause in the potential swap deal with Chelsea.

Real Madrid swap deal for Tchouameni a potential blow for Liverpool

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would be open to the swap deal that Madrid are proposing. With the Blues in the race for the Premier League top four, head coach Enzo Maresca may not be keen on losing any of his best players in the middle of the season.

Fernandez has made 16 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea this season. The Argentina international midfielder has scored three goals and given four assists in those games.

Madrid’s plan regarding Tchouameni will come as a blow for Liverpool, though. There have been persistent reports of the Premier League club’s interest in the Frenchman.

A report earlier this month even claimed that Liverpol are ready to make a bid for the former AS Monaco star, with head coach Arne Slot keen to strengthen his midfield as the Reds aim to win the Premier League title.

If Madrid think that they could get Fernandez in exchange for Tchouameni, then it is unlikely that they would give much thought to selling him to Liverpool.

Latest Real Madrid news: Vinicius Junior offer, Romero boost

While Madrid are ready to offload Tchouameni, they will certainly not want to lose Vinicius Junior.

The Brazil international is one of the best forwards in the world and is still not at his peak yet.

Madrid will surely want to keep Vinicius Junior during the best years of his career, but there is a danger that Los Blancos could lose him.

There is speculation that the Saudi Pro League is keen on Vinicius Junior and are ready to make a massive bid.

Madrid are arguably the biggest club in the world and do not have to sell any of their best players, but the money that could come in for Vinicius Junior could be too good to turn down.

Madrid are on the hunt for a new centre-back for the long term, and they have received a boost in their quest to sign a top Tottenham player.

Cristian Romero is reportedly open to leaving Spurs at the end of the season. Madrid admire the Argentina international centre-back.

Romero wants to play in the Champions League, and given how bad Tottenham have been this season, it is very unlikely that the north London club will end up in the top four.

Meanwhile, reports in France have dismissed suggestions that Madrid have already agreed a deal with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season. The Premier League outfit want him to sign a new deal and have offered him fresh terms.

Reports in Spain had suggested that Los Blancos already have an agreement in place with Alexander-Arnold and are ready to make a second bid for the England international right-back, having had an earlier offer rejected.

However, it now seems that Alexander-Arnold has not made his mind yet on where he will be next season.

