A move to take Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea to Manchester City remains completely possible this summer, and despite obvious hurdles, three significant factors allow the Cityzens to retain a major transfer belief, sources close to the situation can reveal.

The World Cup winner was first linked with a move to the Etihad back in March in the wake of his falling out with then-Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior, with that speculation gathering pace ever since Enzo Maresca was confirmed as the Manchester City boss.

And with City’s interest since being firmed up, Chelsea made it clear that any move would need to match their lofty valuations and, significantly, would have to be made official before their deadline of 5pm last Friday.

That deadline, however, came and went without City making contact over a deal.

Despite that, Fernandez continues to sit firmly on Manchester City’s radar as the club looks at midfield reinforcements.

The recent agreement to sell Rodri to Barcelona has opened the door further, creating both greater financial flexibility and a clearer need for a high-calibre addition capable of controlling games at the highest level.

While sources concede the transfer would be difficult to complete given Chelsea’s valuation, contractual complications and natural reluctance to lose a key performer, Fernandez is understood to remain keen on holding talks with City and exploring a potential move.

The 25-year-old is particularly motivated by the prospect of working once again under his former manager Maresca, with whom he has a very strong relationship with.

Having established himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge since his big-money arrival from Benfica, Fernandez has shown the technical quality, tactical intelligence and intensity that really suits the former Chelsea boss’ style.

Reuniting with Maresca, who knows the player’s strengths intimately, is viewed as a significant personal incentive for the World Cup winner and something that sources say they expect to happen at some point in the future – if not this summer.

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Man City considering firm move for Enzo

City are said to be considering the possibility of a move very carefully.

Any approach would require careful negotiation and, significantly, a willingness from Chelsea to engage beyond their original deadline.

However, as sources can explain, there are three reasons why the move could yet go through before the deadline passes this summer…

To that end, the combination of Rodri’s departure, ongoing interest from the Etihad and Fernandez’s own openness has kept that possibility very firmly alive, sources continue to insist.

Behind the scenes, intermediaries continue to explore whether common ground can be found before the window shuts.

Although obstacles remain substantial, the fact that both player and interested club are prepared to keep the conversation going suggests this transfer story is not yet finished.

Both sides of the deal will be aware that any more arrivals at Chelsea, especially in the midfield, may ignite the Fernandez exit once again.

This summer has represented one of the biggest in City’s history given the significance of both incomings and outgoings, and you can keep track of all the ins and outs here thanks to this dedicated list.