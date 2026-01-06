Chelsea’s ‘most decisive player’ is ‘the perfect fit’ for Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid – report

One of Chelsea’s best players is ready to join Real Madrid in 2026 following the departure of Enzo Maresca as the manager, according to a speculative report in Spain, but TEAMtalk analyses why a transfer to Estadio Bernabeu could happen.

Maresca was relieved of his managerial duties at Chelsea on New Year’s Day after falling out with the club’s owners. Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that it is only a matter of time before Liam Rosenior becomes the new Chelsea manager, with the Englishman coming from another BlueCo-owned club, Strasbourg.

Following Maresca’s exit, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez publicly praised the Italian and wrote on X: “Mister, thanks for everything shared and experienced in this stage, I learned a lot and value every piece of advice and experience.

“I wish you and your Technical Staff all the best, Willy, Dani, Robi, Marcos, and Mickey. We won two titles together that I’ll never forget. Much success to you all and hopefully our paths will cross again. A hug.”

According to E-Noticies, Maresca’s departure from Chelsea has opened the door for Madrid to make a move for Fernandez.

The Catalan media outlet has claimed in the headline of its report that Fernandez ‘dreams of Real Madrid after Maresca’s dismissal’.

The report has noted: ‘The Argentine is the team’s most decisive player in the engine room.

‘He has leadership, volume of play and the ability to set the pace, something that not all midfielders in the world possess.

‘Therefore, the possibility that he is considering a change of scenery is not a detail, it is a bombshell.’

While claiming that the Argentina international midfielder would be ‘the perfect fit for Xabi Alonso’, the report has outlined how the Real Madrid manager has been ‘looking for a conductor capable of organising the game for months’.

The Spanish and European giants ‘needs a midfielder who can command, make sense of possession and connect with those up front’.

Regarding Fernandez, E-Noticies has further stated: ‘He is a midfielder with a vertical pass, good tactical reading and the ability to sustain the match without losing presence.

‘In addition, he can play as a 6 or as an inside player, something that fits with a Madrid that is looking for flexibility.

‘At the Bernabeu, they know that, if the player comes, it would be an immediate leap in quality.’

Could Enzo Fernandez join Real Madrid from Chelsea?

E-Noticies is not one of the most reliable sources, and its reports can often be speculative.

However, we can confirm Madrid’s interest in Fernandez, who won the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina and the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea.

On October 9, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Real Madrid are keen on Fernandez, who himself is open to playing for the Spanish and Europeans giants in the future.

It was also in October that our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported that Madrid prefer Fernandez to Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister.

Jones said on the Ranks FC Podcast at the time: “But from what I hear, Alexis Mac Allister as well, of course, is also linked with Real Madrid. And there is some genuine interest around that, too.

“But I’m hearing more about Enzo Fernandez. And if there’s a narrative to be built up right now, I think Fernandez to Madrid is one that gathers pace.”

However, Chelsea do not plan to sell Fernandez anytime soon, but perhaps Maresca’s dismissal could change things.

While there are no noises coming from Chelsea about selling the 24-year-old following Maresca’s exit, the midfielder himself could fancy a change of scenery.

Fernandez will be fully aware that he is one of the best midfielders in the world, and he will surely want to win major trophies.

Chelsea are not in a position to win the Premier League title or the Champions League, but at Madrid, he would walk into a team that has the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois.

Reputable Spanish publications in Spain, such as AS, have been claiming that Madrid are interested in signing a midfielder in 2026.

Madrid have ‘finally realised’ that they should have signed a midfielder like Martin Zubimendi in the summer of 2025.

At 24, Fernandez is still young enough to improve and get better, and the chance to turn out for (arguably?) the biggest club in the world could be too much for him to resist.

The two key factors will be Fernandez himself pushing for a move to Madrid, and Los Blancos being willing to pay what Chelsea would demand for him.

