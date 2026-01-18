Real Madrid in dreamland as Chelsea ‘willing’ to sell ‘complete midfielder’

Real Madrid are over the moon to learn that Chelsea are willing to sell Enzo Fernandez in 2026, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Los Blancos ready to rectify their mistake of not getting Martin Zubimendi before he moved to Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on October 9, 2025, that Real Madrid are keen on a 2026 deal for Enzo Fernandez. Sources told us at the time that Fernandez himself was open to a move to the Spanish and European giants.

Fernandez has been on the books of Chelsea since February 2023 when he joined from Benfica for £106.8million (€123.2m, $143m).

The Argentina international midfielder, who has won the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America, has become one of the best players for Chelsea and is one of the first names on the Blues’ teamsheet under any manager.

The Daily Mail reported on January 30, 2024, that Chelsea consider Fernandez a ‘complete midfielder’ and have high hopes for him.

However, we understand that Chelsea are now ready to part ways with the 25-year-old, who won the UEFA Conference League last season and the 2025 Club World Cup last summer with the London club.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Real Madrid sources have said that Chelsea have given signs that they would be willing to sell Fernandez, but at the right price.

Jones told us: “Real Madrid sources say the club have been given indications that Chelsea would be willing to sell Enzo Fernandez at the right price.

“The midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain beyond this season, and Madrid have been monitoring the situation closely.

“While some Chelsea players are considered untouchable, it is understood that the Argentina international is not entirely off-limits.

“Sources suggest that initial exploratory talks have hinted, via intermediaries, that Chelsea could become open to a summer deal if their valuation is met.

“The player joined Chelsea for £106.8million – so any transfer is going to become one of the most significant fees ever seen in La Liga.”

Real Madrid ready to rectify Martin Zubimendi mistake

Chelsea’s willingness to sell Fernandez will come as a huge boost to the Madrid bosses and help them rectify their mistake of not signing Martin Zubimendi in the summer of 2025.

Zubimendi joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad last summer and has been one of the Gunners’ best players so far this season.

According to Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication AS, on January 13, Xabi Alonso told Los Blancos to get a deal done for Zubimendi.

The Spain international midfielder was willing to make the move to Estadio Bernabeu and ‘waited a few days’ before joining Arsenal because ‘it was an unmissable opportunity for his career’ to turn out for Madrid.

Madrid turned down Alonso’s request, but the club’s president, Florentino Perez, has now realised that the team needs a midfielder who can pull the strings from the middle of the park and control play.

With Chelsea now willing to sell Fernandez, Perez would be able to sign the kind of midfielder that Madrid lack – for a hefty transfer fee, of course.

