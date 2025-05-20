Chelsea have set the transfer fee they want from Real Madrid for Enzo Fernandez, according to a report in Spain, as Enzo Maresca’s stance on the midfielder’s future comes to light.

Madrid have endured a hugely disappointing season, with Los Blancos failing to win LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey. Carlo Ancelotti is leaving as the head coach at the end of the month, with Xabi Alonso set to take over following his departure from Bayer Leverkusen.

Although Los Blancos have one of the best midfield units in the world, they believe that there is room for improvement.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 13 that Madrid are keen on a summer deal for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that the Argentina international midfielder would be very interested in a move to Madrid if the opportunity presented itself.

There has been speculation in the Spanish media this month that Fernandez has told his agent to get a deal done with Madrid.

Fernandez is reported to be house-hunting in Madrid and has even been recommended an area by his international team-mate and Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

Mundo Deportivo has now revealed Chelsea’s stance on selling the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America winner with Argentina.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that ‘the truth is that Chelsea are not willing to let the Argentine leave and would ask for more than the €121million (£102m, $136m) they paid Benfica’. Madrid are reportedly not willing to pay that sum for the 24-year-old.

Eden Hazard is Chelsea’s record sale to date, with the Blues getting £100million from Madrid.

Chelsea’s £102m valuation of Fernandez means that, if a transfer does happen, then the midfielder would continue to be the most expensive Argentine player in history.

What Enzo Maresca has said about Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez has been one of Chelsea’s best players since his move from Benfica in 2023.

The midfielder has made 106 appearances for the Blues, scoring 14 goals and giving 19 assists in the process.

The 24-year-old has found the back of the net six times and has made seven assists in 35 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Fernandes is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2032, and head coach Maresca expects him to be part of his team next season and improve.

Maresca said about Fernandez last week: “He scores goals but has important numbers with assists. I think next season he can improve his numbers even more.”

