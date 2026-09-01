Enzo Fernandez seals record-equalling £125m move to Man City after writing emotional Chelsea send-off

Manchester City have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea on a five-year contract for a joint British record transfer fee of £125million (€146m / $169m), with the player writing an emotional farewell message to Stamford Bridge fans following his departure.

After linking up with City chief Enzo Maresca again, Fernandez admitted that he could not be happier to have moved to The Etihad at this stage of his career.

Indeed, the 25-year-old Argentina international said: “Manchester City are the most successful club in England in recent times.

“Every player wants to be part of a club like this because everyone knows how well-run City are.

“I could not be happier to be here, and I am ready for the challenge of helping City continue winning trophies. This is a club built for success.

“If you look across the squad, City have quality in every area. I want to learn from my new teammates and become a better player.

“I pride myself on continually improving my game. Anyone who’s worked with me will know how hard I train every single day and how much I put into matches. I give absolutely everything and I can promise Manchester City that will continue now I’m here.

“I want to thank Hugo, Enzo, Khaldoon and everyone at City who has made this deal possible. I want to take the faith shown in me and repay it as soon as possible.”

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “At Manchester City, we are always looking to bring in world-class players and Enzo fits the bill.

“He is a complete midfielder: technically gifted, hardworking, tenacious and a goalscorer.

“He is adept at playing different styles of football. He is comfortable playing a possession-based game, and he can play on the counter effectively, too.

“To have played in two World Cup finals and won major trophies in multiple countries at just 25 says everything you need to know about his mentality, professionalism and technical quality.

“We are delighted to bring him here and feel very strongly he will improve our team.”

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Fernandez sends emotional message to Chelsea fans

Before his deal was officially signed off, Fernandez took to his Instagram page to write a lengthy goodbye message to the Chelsea supporters.

It read: “Dear Chelsea, I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me.

“Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, l haven’t been in a good place. Three years ago, Cobham and Stamford Bridge became home for me and my family. I grew attached to the people, to the shirt, and to the badge of this incredible club.

“Believe me when I say that, from the moment I arrived, I became obsessed with winning and with bringing this club every trophy that its history deserves. We suffered, we cried, I got angry many times, but we also celebrated titles and unforgettable victories.

“Together, through the good times and the difficult ones. I live football the same way I live my life: with passion and with all my heart. That is why I want you to know that I understand you. I truly understand you, from the bottom of my heart.

“But life is about making decisions, and right now I find myself having to make one of those difficult decisions. I’ve said it before, but I want to say it again: I have grown incredibly fond of this club. Chelsea will always have a place in my thoughts and, above all, in my heart.

“But I also understand how football works. I know how passionate you are, because l am the same. And if I were in your position, I would probably be thinking the same way. I want to thank every single one of you: the staff, the coaching team, the medical team, the physios, and everyone who works at Cobham and throughout this great institution.

“To all my teammates over these years, thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing so many moments with me. I was truly happy here, and I wish you nothing but the very best for the future.

“Thank you for all the love and support you have given me and my family throughout these years. I will never forget it. This group will give you many more reasons to be happy, and I will be happy for you too. Never doubt that.

“You will always be in my heart, Blues. I will always wish you, always, nothing but the very best. Always Blue. Thank you, Chelsea.”

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