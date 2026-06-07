Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is ready to sign a contract with Real Madrid, according to the Spanish media, as TEAMtalk reveals Los Blancos’ plan to convince the Blues to sell their star player.

Real Madrid have long been interested in signing Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is personally keen on bringing the Argentina international midfielder to Estadio Bernabeu.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Jose Mourinho, too, is keen on a 2026 summer deal for Fernandez.

Mourinho will return to Real Madrid as manager for the second time, should Perez win the presidential elections this weekend.

Earlier this month, Spanish journalist Miguel Serrano claimed that Real Madrid have a deal with Fernandez.

Serrano said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Enzo Fernandez.”

The journalist continued: “The part of the deal that Real Madrid have not done is an agreement with Chelsea, but there’s a deal with Enzo Fernandez, his agent Javier Pastore, and Real Madrid for him to become a Real Madrid player after the World Cup.

“That agreement doesn’t mean he’s definitely going to play for Real Madrid; it depends on whether the negotiations between Real Madrid and Chelsea are successful.

“We’ll have to see how much money Real Madrid is willing to offer and how low Chelsea is willing to go.

“Everyone assumes that the president can leak the signing of Enzo Fernandez because it’s a deal that depends solely on money. When Florentino says that people know the best players want to play for Real Madrid, they tell me he’s referring to Enzo Fernandez and someone else too.”

Another Spanish news outlet, El Debate, has now reported that Fernandez is so eager to play for Madrid that he is willing to sign a five-year contract.

Madrid and Fernandez would not have a problem agreeing on wages, but the issue for Los Blancos is that Chelsea want €138million (£119.2m, $159m) for the 25-year-old, who won the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

El Debate has reported: ‘Enzo Fernández is the expected target.

‘He has no problem signing a five-year contract with Real Madrid.

‘There’s no significant disagreement about the money.

‘The dilemma is finalising the transfer with Chelsea.

‘The Argentine has clearly demonstrated his desire to play for Real Madrid, and the problem is the price set by the London club: 138 million.’

DON’T MISS: Jose Mourinho wants to sign €50m ‘major prize’ Arsenal star and make him immediate Real Madrid ‘starter’

Real Madrid’s plan to sign Enzo Fernandez – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Real Madrid have hatched a cunning plan to sign Fernandez from Chelsea.

Sources have told us that Madrid are ready to offer Chelsea a ‘player-plus-cash deal’ for the midfielder.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are two senior players that Madrid could offer to Chelsea to sweeten a deal for Fernandez.

Jacobo Ramon and Chema Andres are the youngsters that Madrid could use to strike a deal for the Chelsea star.

Ramon is at Como at the moment, while Andres is at VfB Stuttgart, and Chelsea have shown interest in both.

Madrid have buy-back options in both Ramon and Andres’s contracts, so Los Blancos could trigger those clauses and then send them to Chelsea, should that facilitate a transfer for Fernandez.

READ NEXT: Real Madrid sources identify mystery €150m target after Florentino Perez declaration – NOT Vitinha, Haaland or Olise