Enzo Maresca has got his man after Manchester City agreed to make Enzo Fernandez the most expensive midfielder of all time when striking a deal with Chelsea, according to a report.

Man City have made monumental changes to their squad this summer, with James Trafford, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Rodri, Kalvin Phillips, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, Bernardo Silva, Savio and Omar Marmoush all leaving.

There have been a select few mega-money arrivals, most notably Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Anderson set a new benchmark when completing his transfer from Nottingham Forest, becoming the most expensive midfielder ever to the tune of £116m.

However, that record will now fall, according to TyC Sports, who claim Enzo Fernandez will take the mantle.

Man City agree record-breaking £120m Enzo Fernandez transfer

The Argentine outlet wrote on Thursday night: ‘The Enzo Fernández saga is nearing its end.

‘The parties have reached an agreement and he will join Manchester City in another mega-money transfer.’

They added: ‘Manchester City will pay around €140 million for him: he will sign a contract until 2032, with the option to extend for another season..’

€140m currently equates to £120m, which is the price Chelsea had put on Fernandez’s head.

The Blues are now fully expected to sign a high calibre replacement for Fernandez, and they won’t lack for funds in their search.

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Fernandez moving to Man City will be welcome news for everyone at the Etihad, but especially new manager Maresca.

He has been a driving force behind this move, having desired a reunion with Fernandez who he managed at Stamford Bridge throughout the summer.

Man City to sign top-class winger next

Man City also fully intend to sign a new winger, with TEAMtalk understanding an £80m bid is being prepped for Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye. If Ndiaye does make the switch, Jack Grealish is expected to move the other way.

Detailing the latest on that situation on Thursday night, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, explained: “Man City are working on Iliman Ndiaye deal.

“The swap deal is possible, Grealish back to Everton … it’s Everton and also Aston Villa calling as a possibility.

“But Everton are ready to include Jack Grealish in a conversation about Ndiaye.

“Ndiaye said no to Al-Hilal and another Saudi club this summer. He wants to stay in the Premier League.

“Man City, who share a very good relationship with the agents of the player, are working hard to sign the player.

“Negotiations are ongoing, so he’s a serious option on Man City’s list.”

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