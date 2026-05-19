Enzo Fernandez is among four Chelsea players Enzo Maresca is keen to reunite with at Manchester City, according to reports.

Maresca left Chelsea on New Year’s Day after falling out with the club’s hierarchy, and amid a string of disappointing results. The Italian had guided Chelsea to both the Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, but the situation quickly turned sour.

Maresca was accused of holding talks with Man City and Juventus while still in charge of Chelsea. It is one of the worst-kept secrets in football that he wants to succeed from Pep Guardiola at City, and that move will soon become a reality.

David Ornstein revealed on Monday that Guardiola will bring the curtain down on his trophy-laden 10-year spell at the Etihad this summer.

That news came after we had already confirmed that there is an agreement in principle for Maresca to replace Guardiola.

The 46-year-old previously worked as Guardiola’s assistant, and he will soon return to the Etihad.

On April 22, ESPN Argentina journalist Gustavo Yarroch revealed that Maresca has handpicked Chelsea talisman Fernandez as his first target for City.

We confirmed on April 24 that City have identified Fernandez as an alternative target to Sandro Tonali, in case the Newcastle United midfielder prioritises a return to Italy.

Chelsea spent £107m when signing Fernandez in February 2023, and reports have tipped them to consider offers worth £87-100m.

Fernandez would likely jump at the chance to play under Maresca at City. In March, he admitted Maresca’s Chelsea exit ‘hurt’ and said ‘I don’t understand’ the decision.

The Argentina star has also talked up living in Madrid one day, but Maresca’s move might give City the advantage.

The Daily Mirror claim Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill and Joao Pedro are three more Chelsea players Maresca could target at his new club.

Palmer already has strong City connections, having come through their academy before making 41 appearances in their first team.

The attacking midfielder left for Chelsea in September 2023 as Guardiola could not promise him regular starts, but could Maresca’s move see him return?

It has already been a rollercoaster 24 hours for Pedro, even before links with City are taken into account.

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Maresca loves Fernandez, Pedro

He was surprisingly left out of the Brazil squad, with Carlo Ancelotti selecting the likes of Endrick, Igor Thiago and Matheus Cunha instead.

Shortly afterwards, though, Pedro was named Chelsea’s player of the year, having notched 15 goals and eight assists in 34 games this season.

Maresca may have laid out plans to raid Chelsea, but they will not want to lose any of their top players to a direct competitor such as City.

Fernandez is the most likely to depart, and that will only happen if he pushes hard for a transfer.

Chelsea’s appointment of Xabi Alonso is a real statement of intent, though, and it could convince the 25-year-old that the BlueCo project is finally back on the right track.

In terms of where Guardiola could go next, we understand he could surprisingly get a new role inside the City Football Group.