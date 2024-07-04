The 10 most expensive signings in Eredivisie history, including Arsenal target and current Man Utd flop

Steven Bergwijn, Antony and Sebastien Haller are among the most expesnive signings in Eredivisie history

While the Eredivisie is not regarded as one of Europe’s top five leagues, they have one club that can still make big-money transfers.

Ajax are the most successful club in the Netherlands and they have a transfer budget that far outstrips any of their domestic rivals.

We’ve taken a look at the 10 most expensive Eredivisie signings of all time and how they fared after making the big-money move.

Note: we’ve included any potential add-ons in the total figures.

10. Quincy Promes – €17.2m

After being released by Ajax at the age of 16, Promes had stints at FC Twente, Go Ahead Eagles, Spartak Moscow and Sevilla.

He returned to Ajax in a €17.2million deal in the summer of 2019 and enjoyed a brilliant debut season, registering 16 goals and five assists in 28 appearances in all competitions in 2019/20.

But midway through the 2020/21 campaign, the Netherlands international made headlines for the wrong reasons as he was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a relative.

He made just four more appearances for Ajax following his arrest and was sold to Spartak Moscow in a €8.5million deal in February 2021.

9= Carlos Forbs – €19m

Eyebrows were raised in the summer of 2023 when Ajax agreed to pay Manchester City an initial €14million and another €5million in add-ons for Forbs, who had no first-team experience.

The 20-year-old winger is regarded as a brilliant prospect, but he endured a difficult debut season in 2023/24 and was demoted to Ajax’s reserves.

“I’m trying to develop myself at this club, so if I have to play for Jong Ajax or the first team, I’ll do it,” he said. “Of course it’s something different, but I always do my best for any team.

“This season has had its ups and downs, but it’s my first professional season. So far I’m enjoying it a lot, Ajax is supporting me and hopefully we can build, Ajax can help me and I can help Ajax.”

9= Georges Mikautadze – €19m

Mikautadze left Ligue 1 side Metz and joined Ajax in August 2023 in a deal worth an initial €16million and another €3million in add-ons.

But the Georgia international made just nine appearances for the club and was loaned back to Metz, who have since triggered their €13million buy option.

“I spent two months in a hotel,” he said when reflecting on his brief stint at Ajax. “I was alone in my room, I was going mad! The club didn’t really help me find an apartment.

“In the Autumn, I found an Airbnb and all my family came to live with me for a month. I didn’t know anyone. I didn’t speak the language.

“The conditions weren’t created to allow me to succeed. All players need to feel comfortable in their skin and feel respected in order to perform. I was disappointed.”

7. Brian Brobbey – €19.35m

An Ajax academy graduate, Brobbey joined RB Leipzig on a free transfer in 2021 but failed to score in 14 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

He returned to Ajax on an initial loan deal in January 2022 and the move was then made permanent for €16.35million, which can increase to €19.35million with add-ons.

The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength over the following two seasons and won the Ajax Player of the Year award in 2023/24 after netting 22 goals in 43 appearances.

Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly hold an interest in the striker, but he is under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until June 2027.

6. Daley Blind – €20.5m

Blind also came through the academy at Ajax and won four Eredivisie titles before joining Manchester United in the summer of 2014.

He spent four years at Old Trafford and then returned to Ajax in a deal worth an initial €16million and another €4.5million in add-ons.

The Netherlands international formed a brilliant centre-back partnership with Matthijs de Ligt in 2018/19 and played a key role in Ajax’s iconic run to the Champions League semi-finals.

He also won another three Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups and two Johan Cruyff Shields during his second spell at his boyhood club.

5. Antony – €21.75m

After selling Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea in 2020, Ajax identified Antony as the ideal replacement for the Morocco international.

They agreed to pay Sao Paulo an initial €15.5million and another €6.25million in potential add-ons to secure his signature.

He registered 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 appearances for Ajax as the club won back-to-back Eredivisie titles and a KNVB Cup.

Ajax then made a staggering profit on the Brazil international by selling him to Manchester United in 2022 in a deal worth €95million.

4. Sebastian Haller – €22.5m

Having been deemed surplus to requirements by West Ham United, Haller joined Ajax in a €22.5million deal in January 2021.

The Ivory Coast international rediscovered his best form at Ajax, registering 47 goals and 16 assists in 66 appearances in all competitions.

His goals helped Ajax win two Eredivisie titles and a KNVB Cup, and he also picked up the Eredivisie Golden Boot in 2021/22.

Borussia Dortmund bought the striker in the summer of 2022 after agreeing to pay Ajax an initial €31million and another €3.5million in add-ons.

When Sébastien Haller became the first player to score four goals on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten in November 1992 ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️@AFCAjax | #UCL pic.twitter.com/owq3dfZWda — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 13, 2022

3. Josip Sutalo – €23.5m

Sutalo joined Ajax from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth an initial €20.5million, although it could rise to €23.5million with add-ons.

He failed to live up to expectations during a difficult debut season and reports in the Netherlands suggest that Ajax are already looking to offload the centre-back.

“I don’t understand how everyone can say that he is a top player,” former Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat said.

“I have paid attention to him and I actually wonder whether he is a defender at all. He really cannot defend at all. That is not possible for him.”

2. Calvin Bassey – €26.5m

After playing a key role in Rangers’ run to the Europa League final in 2021/22, Bassey was linked with clubs in England, Italy and Germany.

But Ajax won the race for his signature after agreeing to pay the Scottish side an initial €23million and another €3.5million in potential add-ons.

He endured a disastrous debut against PSV Eindhoven, receiving a direct red card just 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The centre-back never really recovered from that poor start but Ajax did at least get most of their money back by selling him to Fulham for €22.5million in 2023.

1. Steven Bergwijn – €31.25m

Ajax spent €31.25million to sign Bergwijn from Tottenham in the summer of 2022, making him the most expensive signing in Eredivisie history.

The Netherlands international has provided a few flashes of his quality, registering 29 goals and 11 assists in 76 appearances in all competitions.

He was also appointed club captain in August 2023, but he’s struggled with inconsistency and is yet to justify that huge price tag.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to West Ham United and Ajax are reportedly willing to sell him for a fee in the region of €23.5million.

