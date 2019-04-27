Eric Bailly is determined to resist Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s apparent decision to sell him this summer – dealing a number of the Manchester United star’s suitors a huge blow.

The Ivorian defender has dropped down the pecking order at United this season, with Solskjaer preferring Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof as his centre-half pairing, with Phil Jones seen as the preferred back-up.

And with United looking to spend big on a new centre-half this summer – hope of a summer deal for Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli grew on Saturday – it seems Bailly will be the odd man out.

The player has been strongly linked with moves to Arsenal and Tottenham this summer as both look to strengthen their defensive options, while on Saturday it was reported that Ligue 1 giants Lyon were ready to join the chase for the former Villarreal man.

However, the Manchester Evening News claims £30m signing under Jose Mourinho will reject any efforts by the club to move him on this summer, with Bailly already indicating to the club via his agent that he wants to stay and fight for his place under Solskjaer.

Bailly has not featured under Solskjaer since the second leg of the Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain in March.

Reports in France claim Lyon are also keen on Lindelof and it could be that the Ligue 1 side try instead for the Swede should they hit a brick wall in their efforts to prise Bailly.

