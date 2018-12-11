Eric Bailly given backing by unlikely ally ahead of Valencia clash

Valencia head coach Marcelino has backed “extraordinary” Eric Bailly to get back to his best at Manchester United.

With Champions League progress assured, injuries biting and Sunday’s trip to Liverpool on the horizon, Jose Mourinho is likely to rotate in Spain for Wednesday’s Group H match.

Bailly trained ahead of United’s trip to Valencia after overcoming a knock and will be hoping for just his second appearance since Newcastle visited in October, when he was unceremoniously hauled off after just 19 minutes.

It underlined how far the Ivory Coast international had fallen down the pecking order after such a bright start to life at Old Trafford following his move from a Villarreal side managed by current Valencia coach Marcelino in 2016.

“I was so lucky to have Eric as a footballer, as a player,” he said. “He’s an extraordinary player and an extraordinary person.

“I’m so sorry for his injuries, because I know his performances are conditioned by this. I know he is having a hard time and suffering when trying to have a stable rhythm in the team.

“I wish nothing but the best for him and I feel his youth will help him through these hard times and he will be very important for United.

“I think he’s playing really well for United when he plays, but because of his injuries he’s not getting the luck he deserves.”