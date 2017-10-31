Eric Bailly insists players are fully behind under-fire Man Utd star

Eric Bailly has echoed Jose Mourinho’s comments on Romelu Lukaku and insists Manchester United are a stronger side for having the powerful Belgian around.

Lukaku has since failed to score in his last five matches, with apparent fan agitation in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Tottenham getting under Mourinho’s skin.

Such sentiments were echoed by Lukaku’s team-mate Bailly, who is pleased to be playing alongside the striker having faced him when Lukaku was at Everton.

“I think, like many people, that Romelu is a great forward,” the United defender said. “I’ve played against him and now have the fortune to be playing with him.

”He is very important for us. Everybody can see everything is going well for him and I hope he can continue this scoring run and helping the team as he has been doing.”

Lukaku started his United career with seven goals in seven games and United boss Mourinho suggested the player should be immune from criticism.

The United boss said it was unfair that fans ”don’t support him so much” as, whether he scores or not, the Belgium international makes a difference – frustrations he repeated ahead of the Champions League clash with Benfica.

“The fans are the fans, and they pay their ticket and are free to express themselves however they want,” Mourinho said.

“But my job is, when I feel they deserve, to protect my players and I feel Romelu is one of the players that should be untouchable in terms of the respect from everyone.

“It’s not one ball that hit the post or one save by the opposite goalkeeper that can make Romelu’s contribution below the top level.

“He’s playing extremely well for us and yes, I have to protect my players when I think my players deserve it.

“Romelu always deserves it because of what he does for the team, what he does for the team is fantastic. Playing football for a striker is not just about scoring goals.

“So for me he is untouchable for my team and untouchable also in the support and the respect that he deserves from the fans.”