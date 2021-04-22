Man Utd man’s exit options narrow as concern sees La Liga transfer off

Real Betis look unlikely to pursue a transfer raid for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly this summer, according to a report.

Bailly’s future at Old Trafford has developed into an intriguing subject of debate in recent weeks. The Ivory Coast international has one year left on his deal and is in talks over an extension. Indeed, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed last week that he currently sees no issues in negotiations.

However, those comments come amid reports that Bailly wants to seek a new challenge next season.

The 27-year-old has reportedly become frustrated at his lack of action. Despite his struggles for fitness since signing from Villarreal in 2016, he has enjoyed one of his most injury-free campaigns this term.

Previous reports have said that Real Betis have emerged as a suitor for Bailly if he goes through with his exit wish.

According to El Desmarque, though, Betis would struggle to afford the centre-back.

The La Liga club, like countless sides across Europe, are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

What’s more, they realise that, if United were to let Bailly go, his ‘high profile’ and potential would associate him with a sizeable transfer fee.

Indeed, the Red Devils would not, the report says, let a player of his quality run down his contract.

The player’s wages would also represent a problem for Betis; Manuel Pellegrini’s men failed to afford Schalke-bound Arsenal man Sokratis in January.

The German wanted a €5million (£4.3million) salary and with Bailly requesting more, Betis could definitely not sanction a move for the centre-back.

Bailly off, but Betis eye deal

Nevertheless, Betis are looking for a new centre-back before the start of next season.

Aissa Mandi, who was reportedly a Liverpool target in January, has yet to renew his contract. He could consequently leave at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, El Desmarque says that there is a ‘good chance’ that his colleague Sidnei will leave in the summer.

In any case, Betis sporting director Antonio Cordon is looking for a free-agent signing. Otherwise, they could seek a loan deal featuring ‘certain packaging’, perhaps a decent purchase clause.

Bailly, though, will not be short of ‘strong economic offers’ this summer, the report adds.

