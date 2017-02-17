Bailly urges Mourinho to sign up African starlet

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has urged Jose Mourinho to sign his international team-mate Franck Kessie from Atalanta.

The 20-year-old is one of Europe’s hottest properties currently, with the Premier League’s top six all sniffing around the midfielder. Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and many other European giants have also been credited with an interest.

United scouts were present to watch Kessie during the African Cup of Nations and they were left impressed. Now Mourinho is pondering a bid for the £25million man, whose playing style has been likened to Yaya Toure.

A United source told The Sun: “Bailly has flagged his international pal Kessie to the club. He thinks he could be the new Yaya.

“He was watched during the AFCON and they like what they see. There is other clubs looking at him as well.”

Kessie has enjoyed a stellar first campaign at Atalanta this season, helping the Italian side reach fifth in the Serie A table. He has made 14 appearances this term and has shown attacking intent in his play, scoring five times.

The Ivory Coast international has also refused to rule out a move to one of Europe’s elite clubs, admitting he his ‘flattered’ by the interest.

“I am very flattered clubs of this level are interested in me,” he said.

“This proves that I’m having a good season, that I continue to progress. I don’t want to go too fast.

“I don’t know if my club has received any offers. I’m under contract. We’ll see if we need to discuss anything.

“I like Bergamo. The city is nice, quiet and I appreciate life in Italy, where I was well received.”