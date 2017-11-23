Eric Cantona names the man he wants to fill Man Utd’s No 7 shirt

Eric Cantona has named the man he wants to see take the vacant No 7 shirt at Manchester United.

United have been linked with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale, while former star Cristiano Ronaldo is also apparently an option as they bid to add a wide attacker to their armoury.

However, Cantona – who wore the No 7 shirt at United with distinction – wants Jose Mourinho to ignore all of those, and instead sign PSG star Javier Pastore.

The Argentine has hardly featured for Paris Saint-Germain this season and it’s reported the big-spending Ligue 1 side are ready to offload the player for just €20million when the January transfer window opens.

Inter Milan are among the favourites to sign Pastore, but Cantona has urged United to make their move.

“I love Pastore, he plays for Paris but he doesn’t play in the team,” Cantona told FullTimeDevils.

‘They have two great players – Pastore and [Hatem] Ben Arfa and neither of them play.

“Pastore is very special, Pastore surprises you every time, he gives the ball to someone no-one has seen before.

“And he surprises all of the fans, I think he’s a great player.

“He plays for Argentina, which is a great player, but he doesn’t play for Paris, which is a small club!”

