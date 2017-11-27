Eric Cantona transfer must discusses future amid Man Utd links

Javier Pastore has admitted once again he will consider his PSG future in January after Eric Cantona labelled the Argentine a transfer must for Jose Mourinho.

United’s No 7 shirt remains vacant and amid links to the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale, United legend Cantona urged the club instead to consider a move for Pastore, who looks certain to leave the Parc des Princes in January.

“I love Pastore,” Cantona told Full Time Devils when asked for his dream No.7 at Old Trafford. “He plays for Paris but he doesn’t play in the team. They have two great players – Pastore and [Hatem] Ben Arfa and neither of them play.”

Asked whether Griezmann should be a target, Cantona replied: ‘Yes, why not? But Pastore is very special. Pastore will surprise you every time. Every time he touches the ball he surprises you.”

Argentina international Pastore was left on the bench over the weekend as PSG recorded a narrow win over Monaco and the player has admitted the situation frustrates him.

“I was disappointed,” the Argenine told L’Equipe. “I always want to play, I do not play important matches like in the Champions League or today against Monaco.

“It was more or less like that all year long.

“I have already said it, I’m going to think about my future but the important thing is to try to help the team during the 10 minutes that I enter the field.”