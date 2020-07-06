Eric Dier rebuffs ‘crazy’ claims regarding Mourinho standing at Tottenham

Eric Dier has rejected claims that Jose Mourinho has lost the dressing room at Tottenham following their poor run of form.

Mourinho took charge at Spurs in November following Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking.

They have won just nine of 20 Premier League games since, though, losing seven and drawing four. That leaves them tenth in the table prior to their meeting with Everton on Monday night.

They also crashed out of the FA Cup following a home defeat to Norwich, while they were thumped by RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League.

With only six games remaining in the season, Spurs have a fight on their hands to secure European football for next season.

Mourinho has also fallen out with Spurs’ record signing Tanguy Ndombele. Although Mourinho says there is no problem between the pair, some reports suggest the midfielder wants to leave the club.

All of that has led to suggestions the Spurs squad do not enjoy working with Mourinho. The Portuguese manager has a history of developing frosty relationships with his players.

DIER BACKS HIS MANAGER

Midfielder Dier has denied those claims, stating that tough times both on and off the field could actually bring them closer together.

In an interview with beIN Sports, cited on the Mirror, he said: “That’s just the world we live in nowadays, I think it’s kind of crazy.

“We’ve been together a very short period of time. We’ve gone through circumstances which no one could foresee.

“The change of manager half way through the season. Followed by many, many injuries and then the coronavirus pandemic.

“There have been many obstacles to overcome and we hope that those things will bring us closer together.

“Those kind of comments are just ridiculous really.”

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho has taken a swipe back at Arsenal after the Gunners mocked Spurs’ loss at Sheffield United.