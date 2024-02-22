Eric Dier at serious risk of Bayern exit already; Liverpool star named as signing they should’ve made

Eric Dier has a doubtful future at Bayern Munich beyond his loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports in Germany, after the faltering Bundesliga champions were told they should have picked up a Liverpool signing instead.

Dier left Tottenham on loan for Bayern during the January transfer window after nine-and-a-half seasons in the Premier League. Although Dier will be out of contract with Tottenham as well by the time his loan ends, Bayern will owe them a payment of €3m if he reaches certain objectives.

However, the chances of Bayern giving Dier a permanent contract for next season as well, as they have the option to do, are in doubt already.

According to Sport Bild, some Bayern executives are ‘doubting’ Dier’s suitability for the long term, noticing his lack of speed and match sharpness.

Dier was brought to the Bundesliga by Thomas Tuchel, but the Bayern head coach will leave the club himself at the end of the season. The former England international might not be seen so favourably by Tuchel’s successor.

Tuchel has given Dier five appearances so far for Bayern, but he has not been able to prove his versatility in Germany, since it has always been as a centre-back.

There have even been suggestions that Bayern could send Tuchel away sooner than the end of the season if he can’t get them into the Champions League quarter-finals, which might push Dier down the pecking order sooner than planned.

It seems there is little hope for them in the Bundesliga, since Bayer Leverkusen are already eight points ahead of them in the title race.

Where has it all gone wrong for a club who have won the last 11 league titles, though? Well, the failure to spot smarter signings sooner than when they took Dier from Tottenham could be a factor.

Dier ‘never’ would’ve earned Bayern move before

According to Manuel Veth, Bayern would ‘never’ have signed the ‘washed-up’ 30-year-old before – and a more suitable profile of a similar age was right there under their noses.

“Eric Dier would have never, ever been bought (in the past),” Veth told the Gegenpressing Podcast. “It would have not happened.

“A washed-up Premier League player would not have joined Bayern Munich. And I think that’s where they have lost their way.”

Instead of Dier, Veth has suggested that Bayern should have signed Wataru Endo from Stuttgart in the summer, before he went to Liverpool instead.

“Endo would have been a great signing for them!” Veth continued.

“Endo would have been the sort of player Bayern would have signed in the past. They’d have gone to Bundesliga teams for cheap players. In recent years, they’ve had this obsession with Premier League players.”

