Defender Eric Garcia has committed his future to Manchester City next season but says he will not extend his contract at the Etihad beyond the 2020/21 campaign.

It looked as if the Spanish youngster had played his last game for the club last month. That was when City crashed out of the Champions League after a 3-1 defeat to Lyon.

The door looked open for Garcia to return to Barcelona where he came through the youth set-up before moving to England in 2017.

And his guarded comments at the time suggested a departure could be imminent.

But Marca report that a short-term decision has been reached. Garcia will stay, but only for one season.

The 21-year-old gave the update while away with Spain.

“It is true I have told the club I do not intend to extend my contract beyond 2021,” he explained in an interview with Marca.

“But I will return to Manchester when I am finished on international duty with Spain, and I am focused on next season with City.”

That gives Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola some immediate clarity. However, Garcia’s short-term thinking represents a problem. Does Guardiola give serious game time to a player who could be on his way next season?

Garcia has no inside word on Messi speculation

With Garcia being linked with a return to Barcelona, he was also asked the inevitable question about the future of Lionel Messi.

Some reports had claimed that the defender could be used in a player-plus-cash deal which would see Messi make a dramatic switch to the Etihad.

But Garcia admits he has no idea about Messi’s future, opting to trot out the standard line about how he would be delighted to play alongside him one day.

Some reports have claimed that Manchester City are prepared to pay Messi £450m as part of a five-year deal that would eventually see him join their sister club New York City.

And earlier on Wednesday, Duncan Castles on The Transfer Window Podcast claimed that City had now agreed personal terms.