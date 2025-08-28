Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe’s future seems to lie away from Eintracht Frankfurt, sources have told TEAMtalk, with interest in the midfielder growing ahead of the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.

Dina Ebimbe initially joined Eintracht from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022 on a loan deal, with the move becoming permanent at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. The 24-year-old midfielder has made a total of 85 appearances for the German club, scoring 15 goals and giving seven assists in the process.

The Frenchman’s days at Eintracht, though, are numbered, with sources telling TEAMtalk that his future at the club looks set to be decided in the final days of the transfer window.

Dina Ebimbe is expected to leave Dino Toppmoller’s side in search of more consistent playing time, and a move could take shape either as a permanent transfer or as a loan with an option to buy.

Several clubs are monitoring the situation closely. Sevilla have renewed a strong interest in Dina Ebimbe , while teams in both France and England are also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

The Frenchman’s versatility in midfield, combined with his energy and physical presence, makes him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen before the deadline.

Dina Ebimbe was listed among the most promising young players in the Bundesliga in 2023, and many scouts still consider him a talent with room to grow if given the right conditions.

At Frankfurt, Dina Ebimbe’s minutes have been limited, and the player himself is open to a move that would allow him to play a more central role.

With less than a week left in the window, his situation could accelerate quickly. Whether through a loan or permanent deal, Dina Ebimbe is one of the names to watch as clubs search for late opportunities in the market.

