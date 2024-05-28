Erik ten Hag aims jibe at Man Utd in giving ‘beautiful’ Liverpool Arne Slot verdict

Erik ten Hag has seemingly aimed a jibe at Manchester United in his praise for Liverpool’s decision to appoint Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield replacement.

Liverpool confirmed their move for Slot last week and the 45-year-old Dutchman now faces the unenviable task of trying to build on Klopp’s hugely successful nine-year stint on Merseyside.

Slot won both the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup during his three seasons with Feyenoord and Ten Hag has described Liverpool’s decision to call on his fellow countryman as a ‘beautiful choice’.

However, Ten Hag also stressed how Slot will be taking over the reins at Liverpool with ‘a strong foundation’ from Klopp’s reign, something he did not have the luxury of when he moved to Old Trafford in 2022.

When asked about Liverpool’s decision to appoint Slot, Ten Hag told Voetbal International: “I think it is a very good and beautiful choice from both sides.

“This is great for the Dutch trainers’ guild. And Arne Slot also fits Liverpool with his philosophy.

“It also ties in with Jurgen Klopp and Pepijn Lijnders. They have left a strong foundation.

“He ends up in better waters than I did when I went from the Netherlands to Manchester United. In terms of structure in the club, in terms of balance in the squad.”

Impressive Slot still second best to PSV

Despite his praise for Slot, Ten Hag did not hold back on who he thinks the best side in his homeland actually is, with reigning Eredivisie champions PSV clearly the better team.

“Feyenoord were stable this year, but not top,” Ten Hag said.

“In my opinion, the difference between PSV and Feyenoord was too big from Feyenoord’s perspective as the reigning national champion. People are overly lyrical about Feyenoord.

“PSV were two classes better than Feyenoord in all areas. In terms of dominating the ball, in terms of pressing, in terms of intensity, you name it. PSV are better than Feyenoord by such a large distance.”

Ten Hag himself is currently clinging on to the United job despite winning a trophy for the second successive season.

TT understands that the decision has already been made to axe the Dutchman, with Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank already having talks with Old Trafford chiefs over the role.