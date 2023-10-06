Erik ten Hag replacement: Man Utd ‘admire’ former Prem boss who has just rejected Rangers

Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure, with Manchester United picking up just nine points from seven games in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have won three and lost four of their league fixtures, and have also lost both of their Champions League games so far.

Predictably, this has led to speculation that Ten Hag could be sacked and although those rumours may be premature, Man Utd are already being linked with potential replacements.

This is despite the fact that reports suggest Man Utd are set to open talks with Ten Hag over a contract extension. The Dutchman’s current deal is set to expire in 2025, with the option to extend it by a further year.

Contract talks were always pencilled in for 18 months after he first made the switch from Ajax to Man Utd. But if their current form continues for much longer, they could be forced into a rethink.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Ten Hag is currently ‘not under threat’ as the hierarchy still has full confidence in him to turn things around.

Nevertheless, Man Utd are already being linked with replacement candidates, and one name that is allegedly on their shortlist is former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui.

Man Utd ‘admire’ Julen Lopetegui

According to reputed journalist Dean Jones, Lopetegui is a manager that Man Utd ‘admire.’ As revealed by TEAMtalk, the former Wolves and Real Madrid boss has recently rejected an approach by Rangers.

Jones admitted, though, that is more likely that Ten Hag will extend his stay at Old Trafford than be sacked any time soon.

“There is a lot of talk around Erik ten Hag’s successor but what you have to look at is the fact that he was targeted ahead of a shortlist of bosses and that those top alternatives are now gone, Jones told GiveMeSport.

“Pochettino is at Chelsea, Luis Enrique is at PSG and perhaps the only manager you could look at now as someone we know they admire and that is currently out of work and wanting to be in the Premier League is Julen Lopetegui.

“But even then, we are talking about someone who was always an outsider to actually get the job. And when you look at the betting odds right now, he’s not even listed.

“Ten Hag has been at United 18 months and to be honest while I know the trend right now is to talk about his exit and who could replace him, we’re probably more likely to see him sign a new contract at some stage than actually leave.”

Man Utd face Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, so Ten Hag will hope that his team can get back to winning ways in that game.

