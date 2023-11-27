Erik ten Hag to brutally axe big-money Man Utd signing after youngster makes ‘brilliant’ debut

Saudi Pro League clubs are planning to spend big in January and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is one of the players being targeted.

The Brazil international made the £60m switch from Real Madrid to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 and played a key role in the Red Devil’s success last season.

Casemiro made 51 appearances in all competitions for Man Utd last term, scoring seven goals and making six assists. He helped Erik ten Hag’s team win the League Cup, too.

However, the midfielder has already missed seven matches due to injury this season and at the age of 31 is past his best.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd could look to move Casemiro on in January to give younger players a chance to break into the starting XI.

The Premier League giants would be willing to accept a bid in the region of £50m, and as mentioned, several Saudi clubs are keeping tabs on Casemiro’s situation.

It now seems that one young Man Utd player’s performance in a 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday has convinced Ten Hag to part ways with Casemiro in January.

Mainoo hailed for ‘outstanding’ debut vs Everton

Kobbie Mainoo played 72 minutes of Man Utd’s win at Goodison Park. He was confident on the ball, protected his defence effectively and showed maturity beyond his years. He also made a vital goal-line clearance to keep his team 1-0 up going into half time.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder was always touted to become a superstar in the future, but it seems he could play a big role for the Red Devils this season too.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane heaped praise on Mainoo’s performance. “There’s an 18-year-old out there who looks more composed than anyone,” Neville said during co-commentary duty for Sky Sports.

“Mainoo has been Manchester United’s best player by a street. A brilliant, brilliant Premier League debut from him.”

Roy Keane added: “We don’t want to get too carried away but I’m sure we will.

“He looked like he always had time on the ball today, his decision-making, in terms of when to go long when to go short, in terms of off the ball as well. What an all-round performance.

“Good luck to the kid. He was outstanding. It’s a great start for him.

“Let’s hope he stays injury-free and gets a run of games for Man Utd because he looked like a Man Utd type of player. Nice and brave, lots of courage. I loved watching him.”

Casemiro tipped to leave Man Utd

According to The Mirror, Man Utd have indeed been considering the idea of Casemiro being moved on in January.

The report claims that Mainoo’s performance ‘could hasten the Brazilian’s exit plans.’

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if any Saudi club is willing to match his £50m price tag in January.

Interestingly, Casemiro may not be the only Man Utd player to make the switch to Saudi in the near future.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Raphael Varane is thought to be unhappy with his lack of consistent playing time and is open to leaving Old Trafford.

As with Casemiro, several Saudi teams are interested in the former Real Madrid star along with some top European clubs, so we could see two big high-profile players leave Man Utd soon.

